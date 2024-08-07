Top NASA scientists descend on SA for astronomy event

Scientists from NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Dr Mae Jemison and Dr Sunita Williams, in Cape Town as part of International Astronomical Union General Assembly 2024.

A delegation of scientists from the US’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are in Cape Town as part of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) General Assembly 2024.

At the conference, astronomy and space science enthusiasts will get a chance to engage with the scientists from NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD).

The scientists in attendance are Dr Sunita Williams, NASA astronaut and Boeing Starliner crew flight test pilot, and Dr Mae Jemison, former NASA astronaut and the first African American woman in space.

According to a statement, the experts will highlight various aspects of the SMD’s work, including progress on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, missions to discover and study planets outside the solar system, and the agency’s strategy to safeguard Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids and comets.

In addition, the public will be able to witness a 10-minute live radio link with the International Space Station at 1:55pm on 9 August, during which 10 Cape Town learners can ask Williams a question.

The Boeing Starliner is a next-generation reusable space capsule designed to transport cargo and crews to and from low-Earth orbit, starting with missions to the International Space Station carrying NASA crew members.

Taking place every three years, the IAU General Assembly is the world’s largest international meeting of astronomers. It aims to advance the astronomical sciences through international collaboration.

This year marks the first time in the event’s 105-year history that it takes place in Africa, with the aim to celebrate the continent’s astronomical heritage and commitment to advancing the field.

The IAU General Assembly is hosted by the National Research Foundation (NRF), with the support of the Department of Science and Innovation and the African Astronomical Society.

National organising committee chairman Kevin Govender says the NRF will welcome more than 2 000 delegates from 82 countries during the course of the conference.

The IAU General Assembly 2024 is being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre until 15 August.