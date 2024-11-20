Top payroll, HR trends driving success in 2025 and beyond

Desmond Struwig, CEO of CRS Technologies. (Image: Supplied)

The payroll and HR landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and shifting employee expectations. As artificial intelligence (AI) redefines how companies manage payroll and HR, these processes are becoming smoother, more accurate and increasingly personalised. But what lies ahead?

Desmond Struwig, CEO of CRS Technologies, shares his insights on the key trends shaping the future of payroll and HR, highlighting how these shifts will influence the way companies support their employees in the coming years.

Predictive analytics

One of the most significant payroll and HR trends for 2025 will be the deeper integration of AI and predictive analytics into daily business operations, Struwig notes.

“This shift is not just about improving efficiency – it’s about empowering HR teams to become more proactive and strategic. By tapping into data insights, companies will be able to better forecast employee turnover, predict salary trends and assess future workforce needs.”

According to Struwig, this capability will drive more effective organisational planning and ultimately create a more engaged, motivated and high-performing workforce.

Employee experience

As companies place greater emphasis on the employee experience, AI is set to play an increasingly pivotal role across various HR functions.

“In recruitment, for example, businesses will leverage AI to identify top talent by analysing job applications for desired skills and attributes,” Struwig explains. “This will not only speed up the hiring process but also ensure a better-aligned candidate pool.”

AI tools will also assist HR teams in detecting potential issues or declines in morale early on, enabling a more supportive and engaging workplace.

“We’ll see AI transforming performance management by identifying skills gaps and recommending targeted training programmes. This will not only help employees advance in their roles but also improve overall organisational performance.”

Flexible payment methods

Employee preferences for how they receive their earnings are changing. Besides the traditional direct deposit, Struwig says companies will need to seriously consider incorporating additional payment methods into their payroll systems to cater to modern workforce expectations.

“For example, mobile wallets give employees instant access to their pay with added convenience and security, while prepaid cards offer a simple, inclusive solution for employees without traditional bank accounts.”

And don’t rule out crypto-currency payments, he adds. “Though still niche, crypto-currency payroll options are gaining traction for their lower transaction fees and ease of global payments. Offering payments in digital currency can attract tech-savvy employees and position the company as a forward-thinking employer.”

On-demand pay

On-demand pay, which provides immediate access to earned wages before payday, is growing in popularity as it helps employees manage their finances better and reduces financial stress.

As companies increasingly recognise the importance of offering benefits that support employees’ overall well-being, including their financial health, Struwig anticipates that more employers will incorporate on-demand pay solutions into their payroll systems.

“This will not only support employees’ financial well-being, but also make it easier to employers to attract and retain critical skills.”

Blockchain technology

Struwig highlights blockchain technology as another emerging trend to watch in 2025, as it brings new levels of security, transparency and efficiency to payroll systems.

“With real-time tracking and smart contracts that automate payments based on specific conditions, companies can reduce administrative tasks and ensure employees are paid accurately and on time.

“Additionally, blockchain’s ability to simplify cross-border payments is particularly valuable for global teams, while its enhanced data protection helps meet compliance standards.”

As businesses continue to adapt to the demands of a modern workforce, staying ahead of emerging trends is crucial.

“For payroll and HR leaders, this means striking a balance between cutting-edge technology and solutions that put employees first,” says Struwig. “Companies that embrace these innovations will streamline operational efficiency, boost employee satisfaction and stay ahead in a competitive, ever-evolving market.”