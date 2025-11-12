TOURISE 2025 Debuts Agentic Tourism Initiative, Pioneering the Protocol for Intelligent Travel

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism and Chairman of TOURISE, launches the Agentic Tourism Initiative on the second day of TOURISE.

The Agentic Tourism Initiative was unveiled today at the inaugural TOURISE Summit, introducing the world’s first Agentic Protocol for Tourism, a universal digital framework set to transform every stage of the traveler’s journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112353634/en/

Launched in partnership with TOURISE and Globant, the Initiative builds on the momentum of the acclaimed whitepaper Tourism’s AI Takeover: Reinventing Travel through Agentic Tourism to create a landmark application of AI. It directly answers the whitepaper’s call to create an Open Protocol for Tourism AI, defining how AI agents interact from inspiration to return. The result: intelligent, seamless, and sustainable travel experiences across the global tourism ecosystem.

The Initiative brings together a diverse coalition of founding members across technology, infrastructure, aviation, and destination leadership, including: Globant, Red Sea Global, HUMAIN, Riyadh Air, King Salman International Airport, World Travel & Tourism Council, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Hollibob, and Trip.com. This collaborative approach ensures the Agentic Protocol is technically robust, inclusive, and adaptable to the evolving needs of travelers, operators, and destinations worldwide.

“We are proud to see the Agentic Tourism Initiative take flight from the Kingdom, reflecting our commitment to shaping the future of global travel through innovation and collaboration. This protocol represents a bold step toward harmonizing technology with the human spirit of exploration. By anchoring AI in empathy and cultural intelligence, we are not only enhancing the traveler’s experience, we are empowering destinations to grow sustainably, inclusively, and with purpose,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Guided by the principle “Digitize the expected. Humanize the unexpected,” the Initiative aims to amplify, not replace, human creativity, empathy, and connection. AI will serve as an enabler, empowering the people and places that make travel meaningful while supporting destinations in achieving long-term, sustainable growth.

“We are witnessing the dawn of a new era for tourism, where technology and human ingenuity converge to create experiences that are not only smarter, but also deeply personal and truly memorable. The Agentic Tourism Initiative is more than a technical milestone; it is a strategic leap toward shaping how AI is used in travel. By building a shared protocol, we are ensuring that this transformation is inclusive, secure, and beneficial for all,” said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-Founder of Globant.