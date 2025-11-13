TOURISE Destination Initiative Calls for Global Action for Urban Tourism Safety Through AI

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism and Chairman of TOURISE, launches the TOURISE Destination Initiative, a global coalition to shape the future of tourism through a destination-centric approach, with co-chairs H.R.H. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Aseer Province, and Luigi Brugnaro, Mayor of Venice. They are joined with the TDI founding members and mayors

Launched today at the TOURISE Summit, the TOURISE Destination Initiative (TDI) brings together global leaders from government, international organizations, academia, and the private sector, to transform destinations into living laboratories for tourism innovation. Guided by its Declaration of Principles, TDI champions safety, environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and community-centered development through responsible technology and multi-sector collaboration.

TDI is co-chaired by Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Aseer Province, and Luigi Brugnaro, Mayor of Venice, and founding members include:

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Tourism, Republic of South Africa

Mateo Julián Estrella Durán, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Ecuador

Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Maldives

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, United States

Mohamed Sefiani, Mayor of Chefchaouen, Morocco

Natalia Bayona, Executive Director, UN Tourism

Arnaud Ngatcha, Deputy Mayor of Paris

Iván Azurdia, Director of Tourism Development, Guatemala Institute of Tourism

Jordan Tan, Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Officer, Singapore Tourism Board

Jon Berroya, Director, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Google

Mauricio Rodas, Visiting Scholar, University of Pennsylavnia

Matthijs Bouw, Founder, One Architecture and Urbanism

TDI’s first project, “AI for Tourism Safety,” aims to promote the responsible deployment of AI in TDI member destinations. The project builds on insights from Surveillance or Safety? How Cities are Rewriting Tourism, a white paper by the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Institute for Urban Research (Penn IUR). Authored by Mauricio Rodas—Visiting Scholar at Penn IUR and former Mayor of Quito—the paper explores the ethical and operational challenges of AI in urban tourism and was launched alongside TDI.

“As destinations, we carry the responsibility of protecting what makes us unique, our people, our heritage, and our future,” said His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Aseer Province and Co-Chair of the TOURISE Destination Initiative. “Through TDI, we are creating a shared space for cities to lead; by embracing innovation rooted in ethics and empathy, we ensure that tourism becomes a force for safety, dignity, and sustainable development.”

“Urban destinations are the heartbeat of the global tourism industry, and it is imperative that no city, anywhere in the world, ever feels unsafe for its visitors or residents,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of TOURISE. “With the TOURISE Destination Initiative, we are calling on cities to lead with integrity. Safety innovations must be anchored in responsible governance. By applying technology with foresight, we protect travelers and reinforce the trust that defines the future of tourism.”

As cities face rising crime, digital threats, and traveler anxiety, TDI will guide the ethical adoption of AI to enhance safety while establishing new benchmarks for transparency and trust.

Mauricio Rodas added, “Although nine out of ten mayors express interest in integrating artificial intelligence into city management, only 2 percent of cities are actively deploying it for safety, mainly due to a lack of policy and regulatory frameworks. TDI’s AI for Tourism Safety project is designed to close that gap by offering practical guidance for cities to protect everyone who calls a destination home, whether permanently or temporarily.”