TradeSun Announces an Agreement With Wells Fargo

TradeSun and Wells Fargo have entered into an agreement that will enable Wells Fargo to leverage the industry leading trade finance and compliance digitization solution from TradeSun, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to streamline the complex and manual processes employed globally within the banking industry.

TradeSun’s major new release is reinventing trade finance digitalization as it breaks new ground in the world of cognitive data capture and intelligent process automation and takes compliance screening and document checking to new levels. TradeSun’s trade-focused AI will help deliver Wells Fargo’s goals by automating manual processes that will increase capacity to drive new business.

Wells Fargo will utilize the TradeSun AI platform to digitize, extract, validate, and classify unstructured data for use with compliance and document checking.

“Through our voyage with Wells Fargo, we’ve learned how efficiently they operate. I am personally driven to ensure the TradeSun AI platform continues to accelerate their leadership in the market. At TradeSun, we are inspired by Wells Fargo’s decision to invest in this relationship. It is a powerful validation of TradeSun’s innovation in digitizing global trade finance,” said Nigel Hook, Founder and CEO of TradeSun.

“Wells Fargo continues to make significant progress transforming our trade finance and receivables processes. Our agreement with TradeSun gives us the digitizationand automation tools to strengthen our risk framework, deliver flawless execution, and provide a world class client experience,” said Cesar Gonzalez, head of Wells Fargo’s Commercial Banking Operations group.

“We are designing and delivering innovative products to serve our clients in a more streamlined way across all channels,” said Kiran Vuppu, head of Wells Fargo’s Commercial Banking Client Insights and Commercial Lending Product Management group. “One way our team is leading this work is by leveraging AI to enhance our clients’ experience and working with TradeSun is a key part of that strategy.”