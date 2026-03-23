Training Room partners UBU to launch AI-powered training platform

Red Horizon shifts learning from passive instruction to immersive experiential practice. (Image source: Supplied)

The Training Room Online (TTRO), an experiential and simulation-based education platform, has partnered with UBU, an artificial intelligence ( AI )-powered 3D immersive platform, to introduce Red Horizon — an AI-driven 3D simulation designed to transform organisational and academic learning.

According to a statement, Red Horizon merges TTRO’s decades of experience in physical simulations with UBU’s metaverse platform to create interactive, role-based learning experiences for university students, corporate employees and leadership teams.

It is targeted at leadership teams seeking to improve decision-making, strategic thinking, and cross-functional collaboration, students in business and management courses, and early career programmes aiming to build future-ready skills in high-pressure, real-world scenarios.

Participants assume real organisational roles and navigate high-pressure scenarios in real time, guided by RedBrain, an AI “chairman” that evaluates decisions across strategy, risk, people, innovation, and performance.

The platform moves learning from passive observation to immersive, data-driven practice.

Participants engage in five structured scenarios — including chain disruptions, cyber incidents, market pivots, technology adoption, and talent challenges — collaborating, debating, and making decisions as their simulated roles demand.

RedBrain provides instant feedback, performance insights, and measurable outcomes, strengthening decision-making, collaboration, and role understanding.

“Red Horizon represents the next chapter in learning,” says Mic Mann, CEO of UBU. “We’re combining AI, immersive 3D environments and real-time analytics to give people a safe space to practice high-stakes decisions. As the world becomes more complex, leadership and learning must evolve with it. Red Horizon is about learning by doing, not learning by watching.”

As AI reshapes industries and workplaces, Red Horizon provides an adaptive, immersive, and data-driven alternative to traditional learning models, adds Mann. Participants interact through hyper-realistic avatars, debating decisions individually and collaboratively, preparing organisations and leaders for the future of work

Kirsty Chadwick, CEO of TTRO, adds: “For years, TTRO has used simulations to help organisations build capability and resilience. Red Horizon extends that philosophy into an AI-powered immersive environment. It allows us to scale experiential learning in ways that were never previously possible, while preserving the human element that makes simulations so powerful.”

Red Horizon is suitable for corporate leadership development, graduate and early career programmes, university competitions, succession planning, and cross-functional team alignment initiatives.

The platform also offers enterprise-grade controls, including licence management, facilitator assignment, role configuration, scoring criteria, performance tracking, and report export, ensuring learning outcomes are measurable, scalable, and aligned with organisational goals.

By simulating complex environments in a safe space, participants can test their capabilities before facing real-world consequences, notes Chadwick.