Trainocate Africa wins Learning Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2026.

At Cisco Partner Summit 2026, Trainocate Africa, previously known as NIL Africa, was recognised with two prestigious awards:

Learning Partner of the Year – EMEA

Learning Partner of the Year – MEA-TRC Theatre

These awards recognise Trainocate Africa's innovation, leadership and best practices as a Cisco partner, reflecting its continued commitment to delivering world-class technology training and skills development across Africa.

Building on the established legacy of NIL Africa and now operating as part of the global Trainocate network, Trainocate Africa continues to champion lifelong learning, empower technology professionals and equip organisations with the skills needed to navigate an evolving digital landscape.

This recognition reflects the dedication of the Trainocate Africa team and the strength of its longstanding collaboration with Cisco in advancing technical expertise and developing future-ready talent.

Recipients of Cisco Partner Summit Awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers. The awards recognise partners for their achievements within specific technology categories and markets across the world. Award recipients are selected by a group of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organisations.