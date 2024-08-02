Transforming Africa's digital landscape: The impact of Google's first African cloud region

Andrew Mori, CEO and co-founder, Deimos.

The recent launch of Google's first African cloud region, in Johannesburg, South Africa, marks another monumental step in Africa's digital transformation. Africa’s demand for cloud computing services was already increasing, growing at a rate of 25%-30% annually, and this development verifies the continent's importance in the global tech ecosystem, bringing numerous advantages to local businesses and industries.

As CEO and co-founder of Deimos, Africa's leading cloud technology and professional services company and a premier partner of Google Cloud, I have been deeply involved in guiding developers, teams and companies in making smart technology decisions in the cloud space. Reflecting on the cloud region's launch seven months later, here are some key ways it can transform our ecosystem and set up African businesses for digital success.

Reduced latency and enhanced performance

The new Google Cloud region dramatically reduces latency for South African businesses and ensures resilience with three data centres, placed 20 kilometres apart from the other in a triangular configuration. Typically, data must travel to and from servers in Europe or America, resulting in slower response times and inefficiencies that can be crippling, especially with AI now becoming firmly embedded into business operations. It is vital to keep latency as low as possible to ensure businesses can meet the demands of their customers and scale effectively. So one of the major benefits of this region is that businesses can expect faster data processing and more responsive applications. This improvement is crucial for industries that depend on real-time data, such as finance, healthcare and e-commerce.

Businesses that were previously hesitant to adopt cloud technologies due to data security and latency concerns can now more confidently leverage the cloud's benefits. These include improved scalability, cost-efficiency and access to advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

With Google's cloud infrastructure, African businesses can innovate faster and compete more effectively globally​​.

Data sovereignty and compliance

Data sovereignty is a significant concern for many African businesses, especially those in regulated sectors. Hosting data within the continent helps these businesses comply with local data protection laws, avoiding the complexities and potential legal issues associated with storing data overseas. The Johannesburg region allows South African companies, in particular, to keep their data within national borders – ensuring compliance and enhancing security​​.

In the context of South African businesses specifically, clients often come to Deimos ahead of launching new products or services using the cloud, uncertain about their compliance status and the state of their security. Usually, we’ll uncover serious security flaws deeply embedded in their architecture, which means returning to the development stage and a longer lead time to reach the market. This region provides in-country services and features to help companies navigate additional regulatory requirements, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), a South African law to protect personal information from misuse by public and private groups.

Encouraging further cloud investments

Google's investment in this area sends a strong signal to other global tech giants about Africa's potential. The ‘Africa rising’ narrative is no more. Africa has arrived. If the South African cloud region is recognised as a success, it should encourage further investments in cloud infrastructure, paving the way for cloud regions in East, West and North Africa. Expanding to these regions will further distribute the benefits across the continent more evenly, paving the way for additional investment and supporting broader digital transformation efforts.

This new region also elevates intra-continent network traffic, which can unlock additional revenue streams for businesses. Additionally, such expansions will strengthen the overall cloud ecosystem, drive economic growth, create jobs and foster technological advancements throughout the region.

Political stability and physical security are also essential factors to consider when opening new regions. Governments in these regions must play a vital role by facilitating a favourable regulatory environment that can support infrastructure and talent development.

Leveraging Deimos' expertise

As a premier Google Cloud partner, Deimos is well-positioned to help businesses maximise the benefits of this new infrastructure. Over the last few years, Deimos has achieved specialisations in Google Cloud’s Security (the only partner to accomplish this milestone in Africa) and Infrastructure technical proficiencies, demonstrating our ability to deliver robust and secure cloud solutions. We have been waiting for Johannesburg’s launch for some time, and seeing it come to life has been truly exciting. It marks a transformative development for Africa's digital landscape and brings significant benefits, such as decreasing latency, bolstering data sovereignty and accelerating digital transformation. As more global cloud providers recognise Africa's potential, we can anticipate a ramping up of investments and advancements in cloud infrastructure. By addressing existing challenges, creating a favourable, safe regulatory environment and leveraging local resources, Africa can continue its journey towards becoming a leading player in the global digital economy. This development is just the beginning, signalling a bright future for cloud technology and digital innovation across the continent.

About Andrew Mori

Andrew Mori is the CEO and co-founder of Deimos. He has many years of experience in software development, and he brings those lessons and experience to his role as CEO. Andrew started his journey in software development as an astrophysicist, working on the Square Kilometer Array Radio Telescope in South Africa. From here, he became the CTO for Nigerian eCommerce giant Konga, where he built one of Africa’s most successful PWAs, featured at the Progressive Web App Summit in 2016.

Andrew is passionate about growing the next wave of first-class African engineers and has pinned this objective as a guiding principle for Deimos.