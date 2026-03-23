Transforming digital Africa: Why colocate?

whitepaper Companies are looking to colocation as part of their IT strategy.

Africa’s digital landscape is changing at a rapid rate. As data becomes increasingly mission critical, in-house management is becoming more and more challenging. IT professionals are facing numerous issues, and organisations of all sizes and across all industry sectors are considering outsourcing the hosting of their data and looking at colocation as part of their ongoing IT strategy.

Open Access Data Centre (OADC) is investing US$500 million in constructing and operating a pan-African network of world-class, Tier III certified, client-centric data centre facilities, fully connected into Africa’s largest network infrastructure and specifically designed to meet the demands of telcos, ISPs, the cloud operator and wholesale community and major enterprises such as finance and governments.

With long-standing expertise in both data centre operation and supporting clients manage their digital assets, OADC is well placed to work with organisations in extending their businesses within and across Africa. The company understands the issues and offers unparalleled levels of client interaction, expert assistance and partnership in tailoring solutions that match each of its client’s needs.

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