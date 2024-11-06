Transforming professional learning, development for the future of work

Masande Dyasi, MD of Sourceworx.

Continuous learning and development (L&D) has become vital for both employee growth and organisational success. However, modern professional development needs to be personalised, self-paced and engaging to have the desired impact.

This is according to Masande Dyasi, MD of Sourceworx, who says: “Driven by the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies, the business landscape is undergoing profound transformations. So too is South Africa’s learning and development landscape. By prioritising continuous learning, essential human capabilities and the strategic integration of technology, we can ensure that our workforce is not only future-ready but also equipped to lead with confidence, resilience and a commitment to excellence.”

Dyasi says modern employees should commit to lifelong learning throughout their careers, and employers should offer an enabling environment to support this.

“In today’s fast-paced corporate arena, it is imperative that organisations foster an environment where learning is continuous and intrinsic to the workplace culture. Whether individuals are navigating specialised paths or aspiring to senior leadership roles, both structured learning initiatives and everyday experiences are crucial for achieving excellence,” he says.

Nurturing resilience and innovation

Dyasi says investing in the development of human capital creates a workforce that is not only skilled but also adaptable and resilient.

“It is important to nurture essential leadership skills and enduring human attributes including curiosity, social and emotional intelligence, resilience, collaboration and informed agility – the ability to make swift decisions based on accurate information. Divergent thinking and creative problem-solving is also essential for innovation. These competencies empower individuals and organisations to adapt, innovate and excel in an era where technology is rapidly reshaping various sectors,” he says.

Solutions to enable modern L&D

Sourceworx is committed to reimagining learning strategies to align with this dynamic landscape, says Dyasi. “This involves not only adoption of innovative learning technologies, but also a shift in mindset towards viewing learning as a lifelong journey rather than a finite process. By embedding a culture of continuous improvement, organisations can ensure that their workforce remains competitive and capable of meeting future challenges,” he says.

“Over the past year, our focus has shifted to the enhancement of our software solutions to tackle the pressing challenges faced by South African businesses today. By leveraging the right technology, businesses can create agile frameworks that empower employees to adapt quickly to new circumstances, thereby enhancing overall productivity and performance.”

Dyasi says the Sourceworx EDVantage Learning Management System is carefully designed to empower human capital professionals, equipping them with the tools necessary to harness the transformative potential of online learning and development.

He says: “Our unwavering commitment to the development of human capabilities and in-person L&D initiatives is reflected in our ongoing investments in the EDVantage platform. This platform is engineered to foster meaningful connections through curated learning experiences, which are essential for inspiring collaboration, shaping the next generation of leaders and making a meaningful impact within our organisations and communities.”

The EDVantage LMS offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance the learning experience. With a focus on user engagement and personalised learning paths, the platform allows employees to take ownership of their development. By incorporating elements such as gamification, social learning and real-time feedback, an environment is created where learning is not only effective but also enjoyable.

“Furthermore, our commitment to in-person L&D initiatives ensures that employees have access to diverse learning opportunities. Workshops, seminars and mentorship programmes provide invaluable experiences that complement online learning, enabling individuals to apply their knowledge in real-world situations,” Dyasi concludes.



