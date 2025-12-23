Tribunal approves Vumatel’s takeover of Herotel

Herotel operates fibre infrastructure.

The Competition Tribunal has approved the merger in which Vumatel will acquire control of Herotel.

In a statement, the tribunal says it has approved the transaction subject to conditions which address competition and public interest-related concerns. The conditions can be accessed here.

Vumatel, already a shareholder in Herotel, is South Africa’s largest wholesale fibre -to-the-home provider. It is wholly owned by Community Investment Ventures Holdings which also controls several firms including Dark Fibre Africa. CIVH is majority-owned by the JSE-listed investment group, Remgro.

Herotel operates across multiple layers of the telecommunications market, including national fibre infrastructure, last-mile fibre infrastructure, retail internet access services and fixed wireless access.