Tribunal approves Vumatel’s takeover of Herotel

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 23 Dec 2025
Herotel operates fibre infrastructure.
The Competition Tribunal has approved the merger in which Vumatel will acquire control of Herotel.

In a statement, the tribunal says it has approved the transaction subject to conditions which address competition and public interest-related concerns. The conditions can be accessed here.

Vumatel, already a shareholder in Herotel, is South Africa’s largest wholesale -to-the-home provider. It is wholly owned by Community Investment Ventures Holdings which also controls several firms including Dark Fibre Africa. CIVH is majority-owned by the JSE-listed investment group, Remgro.

Herotel operates across multiple layers of the telecommunications market, including national fibre infrastructure, last-mile fibre infrastructure, internet access services and fixed wireless access.

