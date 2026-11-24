Professor Helena Barnard, Full Professor at the Gordon Business Institute.

The AI revolution could prove to be the ‘good news story’ South Africa so badly needs, if corporates adopt the right mindset to make the most of it, and the benefits of the technology filter down to the informal sector.

This is according to Professor Helena Barnard, Full Professor at the Gordon Business Institute, who was a keynote speaker at the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) Workforce Intelligence Conference and exhibition in Johannesburg last month. The conference explored South Africa’s ICT skills supply and demand, and the impact of AI on local ICT workforces.

Following the launch of the IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, which found that South African employers and ICT practitioners were largely positive about the impact of AI, Prof Barnard said AI would likely be beneficial and not cause job losses in the foreseeable future.

She said: “It's useful to think of AI like one thinks about driving a car. Some people design cars for a living or for a hobby, some build cars, some fix cars, and many just drive cars. If we think of AI in this light, your relevance depends on where you fit into this analogy.”

She noted that sectors such as defence, healthcare and cyber security needed the designers, builders and fixers of the AI world, but that most organisations in South Africa would be the ‘drivers’ of AI.

“We are seeing very few job losses in South Africa: we have a labour market paradox with a huge proportion of our population who do not have jobs and a chronic skills shortage among those who do. I expect South Africa to really benefit from AI over the next few years. It can fill chronic skills and resource gaps, and deliver background support that has not previously been available in South Africa,” she said.

Prof Barnard said AI was enabling faster, more in-depth research and market analysis, and greater efficiency for organisations across all sectors.

“In large organisations, AI can help us fill gaps that we've almost had to learn to live with. We can ask questions about perennial problems, amplify and speed up operations. I'm also confident that AI is going to introduce new entrepreneurial opportunities for those who are able to think differently about how to harness the benefits of the technology,” she said.

AI survivors and winners

Natural hustlers and independent thinkers will be among those who fare best in the new AI era, Prof Barnard said.

“The people whose livelihoods are most resilient to AI are the unemployed and those who work in the informal economy, who are able to earn a little money in beauty services, welding, painting, car repairs or selling food. They are outside of the formal economy, but they are also outside of the view of AI,” she said. “They will survive AI upheavals. But what if we also integrated the good news story of AI into those worlds to amplify economic growth off that base?

“AI amplifies human intelligence and levels the playing field. Where in the knowledge economy, your differentiator was the knowledge you had access to, that's no longer the case, because now, knowledge and intelligence are virtually free,” she said.

“There are four essential characteristics that I think are critical to support a good news story for AI. The first one is foresight and the ability to look beyond the immediate needs and problems, to see what's coming along the horizon,” Prof Barnard said. “This is important because we don't know how the technology is going to evolve, so we need to constantly try to see around the corner.

“Second, we need to move into a mindset that values questions more than answers. Behind prompt engineering is questions, questioning and interrogating. This requires a mindset in which people are aware of the limitations and try to make sense of what they don't know by being less satisfied with the answers and investing in good questions.”

Another key attribute is courage, she said. “AI will be a phenomenal ride, but it won’t wait for people to get into the ‘car’. You need to have courage to say, ‘I'm going to rethink my paradigm. I'm going to rethink my business. I'm going to rethink what our organisation needs.’ In the transition, we should really have courage and just grab the AI opportunity.”

Judgment will also be crucial in the AI era, she said. “That is the key, because AI may not always give you the right answers. We will need to cultivate judgment to discern what AI knowledge is valuable knowledge and what will solve our problems.”

To develop these characteristics, organisations and individuals need to start by acknowledging that they need them, Prof Barnard said. “Organisations need to design interventions to develop these skills and characteristics. They also need to cultivate a new mindset, in which they value questions more than answers. It's a big shift,” she concluded.

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