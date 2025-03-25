TVS HLX Crosses 4 Million in Global Sales

The TVS HLX series has been a bellwether in easy mobility solution for personal commute, motorcycle taxi and delivery segments.

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) – a leading global automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment – marked a significant milestone with the TVS HLX range crossing 4 million in global sales. Launched first in 2013 in Africa, the series has been instrumental in transforming millions of lives. It’s now sold in 57 countries across Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. The TVS HLX series has been a bellwether in easy mobility solution for personal commute, motorcycle taxi and delivery segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250324775364/en/

TVS HLX, with its powerful, best-in-class engine that offers great pick-up, acceleration and fuel efficiency has consistently offered great value. Regular additions and upgrade in features such as induction hardened fork, strong alloy wheels, flexible turn signal lamps, extra-long seats, big carrier, telematics, and USB charger have kept the brand contemporary. Its long engine life, low maintenance cost, make the series a highly reliable mobility solution across terrains.

Mr. Rahul Nayak, VP International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Achieving the 4 million milestone reflects the extraordinary trust our customers have placed in TVS HLX. From enabling entrepreneurs to connecting communities, it's earned its place as a trusted mobility partner. It's reliable, durable, superior quality product, backed by great after-sales service by our retail partners, readily available genuine parts and an extensive network of trained technicians across geographies. It's a large network of retail finance partners, enabling ease of ownership.”

Over the years, the customer ownership experience for the TVS HLX has consistently become richer by incorporating customer insights into the additions and upgrades. Tubeless tyres LED headlights, Disc brakes, Semi-Digital speedometer, IOC technology, anti-theft mechanisms and telematics have been segment-first features. The superior suspension, eco-thrust engine, graphics with exciting colours, fuel economy and longer engine life, add to the compelling value proposition.

TVS HLX portfolio began with HLX Plus with a brand purpose of powering the progress and over the years it has added HLX 125 4G, HLX 125 5G, HLX 150 and HLX 150X as the demand grew. HLX 150 DISC and HLX 150 F cater to a growing segment that has been curated for delivery and commuting needs across geographies.

The HLX series crossed a million vehicles in sales, by the middle of 2019. The last million of the total 4 million customers, were added in just the last 24 months.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250324775364/en/