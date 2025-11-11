Twenty years of testing: Izak Burger's journey from Waterfall to AI

Izak Burger, Delivery Manager, Inspired Testing.

When Izak Burger joined what would eventually become Inspired Testing two decades ago, the software testing world looked remarkably different.

"Waterfall was cool," he recalls with a laugh. "Testing was something you did in two weeks at the end of a project." Fast forward to 2025, and he's managing one of the biggest client engagements of his career, proving that in the ever-evolving world of quality assurance, experience and adaptability will always come out on top.

Burger's journey began in 2005 as a business analyst at Inspired Testing sister company DVT. His first day was memorable for all the wrong reasons: he watched his predecessor flee a client meeting in tears.

"I thought, 'what have I gotten myself into?'" he remembers. Yet that challenging engagement set the tone for a career defined by turning difficult situations into opportunities.

From local player to global force

The transformation Burger has witnessed – both personally and at Inspired Testing – reflects the broader evolution of the software testing industry. The company has grown from a local South African start-up into a globally respected brand, while Burger himself has worn multiple hats: business analyst, account manager, sales professional and now delivery manager working predominantly with retail clients.

"We've moved from being selective about nothing to being selective about everything," Burger explains. "In the early days, we'd take whatever work we could get. Now we analyse opportunities in detail to ensure we're doing the right kind of business."

This maturity extends to how the company measures success. Where gut feelings once drove decisions, data is a key driver for decision-making. Where local clients were the norm, having clients "on the moon" is no longer far-fetched.

The human element in a digital age

Despite – or perhaps because of – the industry's technological revolution, Burger remains passionate about the human side of consulting. His mantra is simple: relationships build trust and trust drives growth.

"People do business with people they trust," he insists. But he's quick to add a caveat that modern professionals often miss: "We need to make more time to stop, collaborate and listen."

It's a reference to Vanilla Ice that underscores a serious point. The shift to remote work and digital communication has created efficiency gains but eroded something vital.

"Twenty years ago, if you started a side conversation during a meeting, you'd be considered rude," Burger notes. "Now people post in chats while someone's presenting, and we've normalised it."

His approach: more face-to-face coffees, actual phone calls when e-mails go unanswered and team gatherings that don't happen on Microsoft Teams.

This emphasis on personal connection isn't mere nostalgia – it's strategic. Burger's success with retail clients stems partly from his ability to see quality through the end-user's eyes.

"When I experience the ease of use of an online shopping application at one of our retail clients, I know we've contributed to the solution. With financial services, you'll only experience our quality if you don't die and a policy pays out." There's pride in visible impact, especially when it involves "promotions on good quality whisky running smoothly".

Lessons from two decades

Ask Burger what he's learned, and the wisdom flows. "You can teach an old dog new tricks," he insists, challenging both the saying and his own grey hairs. "Take ownership – don't live in your little space of responsibilities. If you want it to happen, make it happen."

His philosophy extends to dealing with difficult situations: "Don't take it personally. Take it to the next level." It's about seeing challenges as opportunities for growth rather than attacks. And in an increasingly polarised world, he stresses tolerance: "Not everyone grew up in the same house. Put yourself in the other person's shoes."

Perhaps most tellingly, Burger champions positivity with characteristic humour: "Negativity is like braaing only once a week – it just makes you miserable."

Looking forward

What excites a 20-year veteran about the future? Surprisingly, quite a lot. The increasing focus on quality throughout the software development life cycle rather than as an afterthought. The potential of AI to enhance efficiency (though he's looking forward to competing against it in a braai competition) and the sharp young interns joining Inspired Testing, proving there's "plenty of potential in our youth".

And in typical Burger fashion, he's got tongue-in-cheek ambitions too: automating all his reporting and eventually "running a 10K with a Zimmer frame, wearing an Inspired Testing t-shirt printed with 'Expired Tester – But Still Testing if the Frame Works'."

Twenty years on, Burger's story is ultimately about embracing change while holding onto core values. As he puts it: "The opportunity within Inspired Testing to experience different roles and industries within one company – to always ask, 'what’s next?' – that's what keeps it exciting."

Here's to the next 20 years.