Twilio’s Next Generation Platform: An Infrastructure Layer for Every Conversation in the Agentic Era

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the infrastructure for customer engagement in the AI era, kicked off its user conference, SIGNAL, by unveiling its next generation platform capabilities for the agentic era. Generally available today, Conversation Memory, Conversation Orchestrator, Conversation Intelligence, and Agent Connect combine to turn disparate interactions into continuous, intelligent, and personal conversations across humans, agents, and systems.

“The agentic era is here. Agents are joining conversations alongside the people they represent, and modern customer engagement requires an infrastructure that serves both equally,” said Khozema Shipchandler, Chief Executive Officer at Twilio. “Twilio’s new platform is the foundational infrastructure layer that makes every conversation persistent, contextual, and actionable – ensuring interactions feel like part of one continuous relationship."

An Infrastructure Layer for Every Conversation

Every business runs on conversations. Today, however, businesses frequently interact without context. Customers explain their problems on chat, then repeat them on a call with an agent that picks up with no knowledge of what came before. The interaction ends, and the cycle continues with the next interaction beginning as if the relationship never existed.

Twilio's platform updates address these challenges directly with:

persistent memory across every interaction;

real-time context that travels with the conversation; and

intelligent orchestration across every channel and every participant, human or AI.

As a result, Twilio’s enhanced capabilities ensure that customer conversations never start from zero, are always remembered, and remain unified across channels.

"Most brands still treat every conversation with a customer like it's the very first one," said Inbal Shani, Chief Product Officer and Head of R&D at Twilio. "Twilio is changing that at the infrastructure layer, so every business built on Twilio can remember, learn, and respond like they actually know their customers."

Brand new capabilities enabling these context-rich conversations include:

Twilio Conversation Memory : Delivers persistent memory across every interaction by extracting and maintaining customer history, preferences, behavior, and conversation state across every channel. Conversation Memory helps every conversation pick up where the last one left off, so customers never have to repeat themselves and every agent, human or AI, engages at the right point and with the right context.

Delivers persistent memory across every interaction by extracting and maintaining customer history, preferences, behavior, and conversation state across every channel. Conversation Memory helps every conversation pick up where the last one left off, so customers never have to repeat themselves and every agent, human or AI, engages at the right point and with the right context. Twilio Conversation Orchestrator : Turns individual calls and messages into a single, continuous conversation. A unified layer for multi-channel, multi-agent engagement, Conversation Orchestrator delivers routing, escalation, state management, and seamless handoffs between humans and AI. With Conversation Orchestrator, businesses can maintain one continuous conversation, no matter how many channels, agents, or systems are involved.

Turns individual calls and messages into a single, continuous conversation. A unified layer for multi-channel, multi-agent engagement, Conversation Orchestrator delivers routing, escalation, state management, and seamless handoffs between humans and AI. With Conversation Orchestrator, businesses can maintain one continuous conversation, no matter how many channels, agents, or systems are involved. Twilio Conversation Intelligence : The success of Conversation Relay and Conversational Intelligence products signaled growing demand from businesses for Twilio to play a larger role in orchestrating model-agnostic AI experiences. Built from the ground up and integrated across the platform’s latest capabilities, Conversation Intelligence leverages generative AI language operators to turn live conversations into actionable, real-time intelligence that enhances human agents and triggers immediate actions like automated workflows across voice and messaging channels.

The success of Conversation Relay and Conversational Intelligence products signaled growing demand from businesses for Twilio to play a larger role in orchestrating model-agnostic AI experiences. Built from the ground up and integrated across the platform’s latest capabilities, Conversation Intelligence leverages generative AI language operators to turn live conversations into actionable, real-time intelligence that enhances human agents and triggers immediate actions like automated workflows across voice and messaging channels. Twilio Agent Connect: Connects businesses’ AI agents and models directly to Twilio’s voice and messaging channels for real-time conversations. A self-hosted, model-agnostic, open source framework, Agent Connect helps handle the complex physics of communications such as real-time voice streaming, session and identity management, and agentic integrations. Businesses have the flexibility to choose and switch their preferred AI agents and models without changing their Twilio channel integration or application wiring.

The platform’s new capabilities are designed to serve customer engagement needs across an entire business, while also fitting seamlessly into existing tech stacks.

“At the center of the CPaaS, CCaaS, CDP, and AI convergence, Twilio is redefining what a Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) looks like—one that remembers, adapts, and orchestrates across every touchpoint. That combination of vision, execution, and ecosystem leverage is what solidifies Twilio’s place at the top of the category,” said Mila D’Antonio, Principal Analyst, Customer Engagement, Omdia.

A Reimagined Customer Experience

To streamline customers’ experience with Twilio’s platform, the company completely redesigned its console from the ground up. Generally available today, the new Twilio Console serves as the front door for customers – giving them a single place to log in, navigate products, and manage communications workloads.

This evolution introduces Workbench, a specialized workspace built for developer productivity, alongside an integrated AI assistant for real-time support. New and existing customers can seamlessly try Twilio products directly within the interface, making it easier than ever to explore new features while managing compliance and billing in one centralized command center.

An Expansion of Trusted Channels and Partners

In addition to new platform building blocks, Twilio today announced:

Twilio Email (General Availability): Available in the new Twilio Console, Twilio Email is a streamlined, developer-friendly email capability built on SendGrid technology. Twilio Email is designed for teams adding email to existing cross-channel workflows, and allows customers to add high-deliverability, scalable email to applications without the overhead of juggling separate tools and vendors. Twilio Email does not replace Twilio SendGrid, which remains as a leading email platform for high-volume transactional and marketing emails.

(General Availability): Available in the new Twilio Console, Twilio Email is a streamlined, developer-friendly email capability built on SendGrid technology. Twilio Email is designed for teams adding email to existing cross-channel workflows, and allows customers to add high-deliverability, scalable email to applications without the overhead of juggling separate tools and vendors. Twilio Email does not replace Twilio SendGrid, which remains as a leading email platform for high-volume transactional and marketing emails. Voice AI Updates : Conversation Relay is receiving significant updates, including Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant Voice workflows, native integration of Deepgram's real-time speech-to-text model, Flux, for semantics-aware smart turn detection, and Conversation Relay Insights for programmatic API access to latency and quality analytics.

Conversation Relay is receiving significant updates, including Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant Voice workflows, native integration of Deepgram's real-time speech-to-text model, Flux, for semantics-aware smart turn detection, and Conversation Relay Insights for programmatic API access to latency and quality analytics. Data Residency for SMS EU (Public Beta): Offers enterprises the option of managing and storing personal data associated with SMS in the EU.

(Public Beta): Offers enterprises the option of managing and storing personal data associated with SMS in the EU. Provider for Apple Messages for Business (Private Beta): Apple Messages for Business (AMB) allows consumers to connect with brands as easily as they text their friends, using the native Messages app already on their iPhone, Mac, or iPad. As a provider for AMB, Twilio acts as the official bridge connecting consumers with businesses – enabling orchestration of AI agents, rich content, and support all in one place.

(Private Beta): Apple Messages for Business (AMB) allows consumers to connect with brands as easily as they text their friends, using the native Messages app already on their iPhone, Mac, or iPad. As a provider for AMB, Twilio acts as the official bridge connecting consumers with businesses – enabling orchestration of AI agents, rich content, and support all in one place. Stripe Projects Launch Partner: Announced at Stripe Sessions in late April, Twilio is now a part of Stripe Projects, enabling developers and AI agents to seamlessly provision Twilio within Stripe Projects alongside other services in a single, programmable CLI workflow, complete with centralized billing and streamlined credential management.

Private Beta Customer and Partner Experience

Twilio’s new platform capabilities have been available to private beta customers since January, 2026. Notable brands such as Car Finance 247, Centerfield, and Constellation Dealerships have all seen immediate benefits as part of their initial implementations. Twilio Partners – including Apply Digital, AWS, Blacc Spot, Ciptex, Zennify, and more – have participated in a rigorous private beta and enablement program, positioning themselves to deliver these capabilities to customers from day one.

“For Centerfield, performance comes down to how well every interaction moves a customer forward. We're capturing each conversation in real time and applying what we already know about the customer to guide our agents and AI systems in the moment. With the Twilio Platform, including Conversation Orchestrator, Conversation Memory and Conversation Intelligence, we can see what's driving conversations so we can standardize what works, eliminate what doesn't and continuously improve outcomes at scale." - Aniketh Parmar, Chief Technology Officer, Centerfield

"Twilio's vision for orchestrating context-rich conversations fundamentally redefines customer engagement, turning every interaction into a seamless and deeply personalized journey. At Ciptex, we are excited to help our customers leverage these innovations to drive smarter, more meaningful connections at a scale that was previously unreachable." - Tom Kharchi, Chief Revenue Officer, Ciptex

"We are thrilled to introduce a transformative solution poised to redefine our industry and extend our global footprint across all Constellation dealerships. The value of this partnership is evident—our team progressed from evaluating Twilio’s agent infrastructure to realizing measurable outcomes within days. This rapid speed-to-value exemplifies the agility and innovation required to propel the dealership industry into the future.” - Richard Pineault, Director of R&D, Constellation Dealerships

"Meera.ai has partnered with Twilio since our inception to champion a conversation-first future for commerce. As the industry shifts toward real-time LLM-enabled interactions, Twilio’s platform and the new Conversations products will help us reach customers in the moment. We’re proud to scale this mission alongside Twilio." - Vivek Zaveri, Chief Executive Officer, Meera.ai

Broadening Platform Capabilities

Twilio’s platform will continue to expand capabilities to directly address evolving business challenges across authentication and identity verification, governance, and observability. As agents become more autonomous and begin to act and transact on behalf of people and businesses, Twilio’s model-agnostic, extensible, and application-neutral platform will support businesses across their customer conversations — regardless of which model powers their agents or which systems initiate the workflow.

“Twilio’s latest platform capabilities deliver a trusted infrastructure layer for conversations; one that makes them contextual, persistent, and personal across every channel and participant, human or AI,” said Paul Nashawaty, Principal Analyst, theCUBE Research. “That foundation is increasingly critical as conversational AI scales, with 85% of consumers already interacting with AI agents in recent months1 and 68% expecting seamless, consistent experiences across channels,2 forcing enterprises to unify communications, data, and intelligence into a single, interoperable engagement layer.”