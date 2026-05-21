UBX Tanzania Deepens Partnership with ACI Worldwide to Power the Next Phase of the Nation’s Digital Economy

From left to right: Seronga Wangwe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, UBX Tanzania Limited; Firehiwot Ayele, Sr. Account Executive- East Africa, ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, today announced the extension of its long-standing partnership with UBX Tanzania Limited, Tanzania’s leading national payment service provider. The extended partnership marks a significant milestone in a relationship that spans nearly two decades and is focused on strengthening infrastructure resilience, enhancing scalability and enabling innovation to support Tanzania’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

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UBX currently powers the core payments infrastructure for 18 banks in Tanzania, supporting a nationwide network of over 250 ATMs and processing more than 1.3 million transactions monthly. Through this extended collaboration, UBX is positioned to accelerate the onboarding of new financial institutions and is projected to nearly double its payment-processing capacity over the next five years. Built on an active, high‑availability infrastructure across two certified PCI‑compliant data centers in Tanzania, the platform strengthens resilience and reduces service disruption and operational risk.

“As Tanzania’s payments landscape continues to grow in scale and complexity, we need infrastructure that is not only reliable but also adaptable to future demands,” said Seronga Wangwe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBX Tanzania Limited. “ACI gives us the confidence to expand our services, support more institutions, and continue delivering secure, high-performance, and always-on payment experiences that underpin economic activity across the country.”

Under the extended partnership, UBX can now serve merchants directly, expanding its market reach and service portfolio while streamlining operations and delivering significant savings in cost, time, and effort. The platform also enables UBX to launch new value‑added services, such as digital wallets, supporting innovation across Tanzania’s growing fintech ecosystem. Designed to meet global and local regulatory standards, the platform secures transactions and helps UBX navigate evolving regulatory complexity without the burden of infrastructure management.

“Our extended partnership with UBX reflects a long-standing relationship grounded in decades of mutual trust, underpinned by ACI’s deep global expertise in the payments industry and a shared commitment to advancing digital payment transformation in Tanzania,” said Nick Craig, General Manager, EMEA at ACI Worldwide. “ACI is proud to support UBX’s vision in the development of an inclusive, sustainable, and innovative payments ecosystem that promotes financial inclusion and drives long-term economic growth.”