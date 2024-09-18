uFiling system offline, beneficiaries advised to visit labour centres

By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 18 Sep 2024
The Department of Employment and Labour’s uFiling system for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is currently offline due to planned maintenance.
The department has not announced when the system will be back online, but beneficiaries can visit labour centres for assistance. Free Wi-Fi is available at all centres, allowing access to services like uFiling, return of earnings, and employment equity.
While the system is offline, some of the service points will be open on Saturdays throughout September from 07:00 ot 16:00.
The service points for Gauteng and Northern Cape are yet to be announced.
- Eastern Cape: East London, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) and Qonce (King William's Town).
- Free State: Bethlehem, Bloemfontein, Harrismith and Sasolburg.
- Kwazulu-Natal: Durban, Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg.
- Mpumalanga: Casteel visiting point, Emalahleni, Ermelo, Malelane, Mbombela, Middleburg and Secunda.
- Limpopo: Burgersfort, Giyani, Groblersdal, Hoedspruit, Jane Furse, Malamulele, Makhado, Musina, Polokwane, Phalaborwa, Seshego, Thohoyandou, Thabazimbi and Tzaneen.
- North West: Brits, Christiana, Klerksdorp, Lichtenburg, Mafikeng, Potchefstroom, Rustenburg, Taung and Vryburg.
- Western Cape: Cape Town, Belville, Mitchells Plain and Paarl.
