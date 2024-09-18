uFiling system offline, beneficiaries advised to visit labour centres

UIF’s online system is down for maintenance.

The Department of Employment and Labour’s uFiling system for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is currently offline due to planned maintenance.

The department has not announced when the system will be back online, but beneficiaries can visit labour centres for assistance. Free Wi-Fi is available at all centres, allowing access to services like uFiling, return of earnings, and employment equity.

While the system is offline, some of the service points will be open on Saturdays throughout September from 07:00 ot 16:00.

The service points for Gauteng and Northern Cape are yet to be announced.