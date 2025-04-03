Unframe Emerges From Stealth With $50M in Funding for Turnkey Enterprise AI Platform

Unframe, the all-in-one turnkey AI platform for global enterprises, today emerged from stealth with $50M in funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, TLV Partners, Craft Ventures, Third Point Ventures, SentinelOne Ventures, Cerca Partners, and Terra Nova Ventures. The capital will support Unframe’s global expansion and sales growth while enhancing its platform by accelerating R&D and innovation.

Unframe’s approach to turnkey AI solutions allows companies to solve any enterprise AI use case at scale – delivering fully functional, tailored AI solutions for businesses in a matter of hours, rather than months. In less than a year, Unframe has achieved remarkable traction, reaching millions in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and partnering with dozens of large enterprises across the world.

“Our AI solutions are built to do more than just improve traditional enterprise workflows,” said Shay Levi, co-founder and CEO of Unframe. “For too long, businesses hungry to innovate have been slowed by costly legacy software and services companies. We’ve reimagined what’s possible by creating a platform that challenges the status quo of enterprise software and empowers companies to save time, cut costs, and modernize the way they operate.”

Unframe has built an offering that allows companies a variety of flexible, streamlined AI capabilities:

Custom, operational solutions: Unframe can deliver any requested use case to customers, with no restrictions on users, queries, or integrations.

Secure collaboration: Unframe securely integrates with any SaaS, API, database, or file and ensures customers never need to share their data outside their secure perimeter.

Proven ROI, risk-free: Unframe customers don't pay until they're happy. They experience real impact before committing, ensuring AI solutions deliver value without unnecessary expenses.

“There is endless opportunity to help businesses save time and money by leveraging AI to solve all their operational challenges,” said Amit Karp, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Unframe is flipping enterprise AI on its head by quickly providing customized software based on an enterprise’s exact needs. I have the utmost confidence in Shay and the team to redefine how software is built and delivered to the enterprise world and work alongside businesses to ensure they stay ahead.”

Unframe's leadership team combines entrepreneurial vision, technical know-how, and a proven track record of scaling businesses successfully. CEO Shay Levi brings deep industry expertise as the co-founder of Noname Security, where he drove the company to $40M ARR and a $500M acquisition by Akamai in under four years. COO Larissa Schneider and VP of R&D, Adi Azarya, bring valuable experience that includes leading global growth strategies through IPOs and M&A, as well as developing secure enterprise solutions and delivering new technologies to market.

“Unframe’s vision is to be the strategic partner for all enterprise AI needs – delivering perfectly adapted solutions across every team, department, and workflow without the need for multiple vendors. This is the future of enterprise software and we’re thrilled to lead the way,” added Levi.

“At Cushman & Wakefield, we’re working to redefine the built world and challenge the status quo with cutting-edge data and digital strategies. Our ability to draw meaningful insights and deliver client outcomes has been significantly enhanced by working with Unframe,” said Salumeh Companieh, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. “Our AI+ strategy is focused on bringing fast-paced and innovative solutions to unlock critical insights, and we are aggressively pushing forward with Unframe.”

Expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa

Unframe entered the Sub-Saharan Africa market through a strategic partnership with Endemik, bringing its turnkey AI platform to organizations across the region.

“Partnering with Unframe allows us to harness their cutting-edge AI solutions and deep industry expertise to drive transformation across Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Craigh Stuart, Director at Endemik. “Together, we are empowering organizations throughout the region to achieve meaningful impact and sustainable growth through tailored AI solutions that address their unique challenges.”

One of Unframe’s early customers in the region is Tarsus Distribution, a leading technology distributor. “After working with several automation partners, we chose Unframe for their unmatched expertise and commitment,” said Emile Burger, CFO at Tarsus. “Their ‘no effort is too much’ mindset, tailored solutions, and collaborative approach really stood out. They took the time to understand our unique workflows and delivered seamless integration that consistently exceeded expectations. Thanks to Unframe, our sales quote process is now fully AI automated, reducing turnaround time from 24 hours to just seconds.”