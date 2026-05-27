Unify files, links, PDFs into interactive experiences with PDF Spaces in Adobe Acrobat Studio

Adobe Acrobat Studio.

We all have something in common: a desire to understand the world and share what we know in ways that spark understanding and inspire action.

But communication still moves in one direction. We battle inboxes, scroll feeds and navigate hours of video. We consume posts, articles and white papers, rarely making it from introduction to conclusion. We send reports that few people finish and decks that nobody remembers.

Most of our time isn’t spent on deep thinking or the craft of shaping an idea into something with impact. Adobe Acrobat is introducing a new way to share information, one designed to engage, inform and move the people who matter most.

With PDF Spaces in Acrobat, Adobe introduced an AI-powered workspace where you can bring together PDFs, documents, links and notes to do research, get trusted insights and create content with Adobe Express. With the new capabilities in PDF Spaces, Adobe is introducing a new way to share information.

“As Adobe's distribution partner in Africa, our role is to bring the best of Adobe's innovation to local businesses. Acrobat Studio and PDF Spaces represent a real shift in how teams work with documents, and we're excited to put that capability into the hands of organisations across the region,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of Dax Data.

A new way to share with PDF Spaces

Acrobat PDF Spaces.

Instead of sending files and links, you can now share interactive experiences. Here’s how it works:

Create a tailored space. Bring in PDFs, documents, links and notes and the agent generates a dedicated space including a fully editable overview. Add context or directions to set the tone, or change the order to showcase the most important information. When you update your documents, the information in the experience you share updates too, so everyone always has the freshest view. Get people up to speed fast with an audio overview. PDF Spaces automatically generates an audio summary to help orient listeners before they dive in. Edit the script so the right message comes through every time. Customise an AI assistant to fit the moment. Every PDF Space comes with an AI assistant. To customise one to share, just tell it about your goals, your audience and your tone to help shape its “personality”. When you share the space, the assistant can answer questions and provide recommendations, becoming a more interactive experience rather than a collection of documents. Add your brand. Include your logo and colour palette to create a professional, on-brand experience. Follow up with confidence. The productivity agent provides engagement insights to help make follow-up more timely, targeted and informed.

From the boardroom to your bridal party

Whether you're closing a deal or planning a reunion, here are some ways you can put these capabilities to work – no matter what you’re trying to accomplish:

Sales teams

Combine proposals, product overviews and case studies into a single branded space, so everyone on the buying committee gets a compelling story instead of a scattered file drop. And now you can see who’s engaging with your space and know how to follow up.

Marketers

Turn research, reports and launch announcements into guided, interactive experiences that move audiences from passive reading to genuine engagement.

HR and compliance leaders

Share onboarding packages and policy updates as guided experiences, so recipients get the full context – not just an attachment they'll skim and forget. Engagement data helps you discover which employees have engaged.

Executives and finance teams

Share investor briefings and operating plans as cohesive narratives so stakeholders arrive aligned and prepared to make informed decisions.

Content publishers and creators

Package articles, research and insights into interactive spaces that deepen audience engagement, reinforce credibility and give readers something worth coming back for. See how Vice Media is using PDF Spaces to engage their audiences in new ways.

Sharing in your personal life

The need to be clearly understood doesn't clock out at the end of the day. Planning a wedding or reunion? Share one experience where friends and family can explore every detail at their own pace.

Want to help someone understand a complex technical topic? Turn it into a guide anyone can follow, with an AI assistant, one that handles follow-up questions on your behalf. Even personal updates get an upgrade. Instead of a newsletter few people will read, share highlights as something people can explore on their own terms.

Evolving AI to work for you

Whatever the moment, PDF Spaces gives everyone a new way to share what matters and make sure it lands. Whether you need to get internal buy-in or engage customers, Adobe Acrobat Studio makes it easy for anyone to go from idea to polished content – fast.

Dax Data has recently introduced a new Acrobat Studio Offer, making it easier for Acrobat Pro and Standard customers to upgrade. Eligible customers can enjoy a 15% discount on Acrobat Studio and unlock a world of added value: AI-powered features, PDF Spaces and Express Premium. Offer valid until 31 October 2026. T&Cs apply.