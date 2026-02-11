Uniswap Labs and Securitize Collaborate to Unlock Liquidity Options for BlackRock’s BUIDL

Uniswap Labs, the leader in decentralized finance, and Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), today announced a strategic integration to make BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) shares available to trade via UniswapX technology. This integration will enable onchain trading of BUIDL, both unlocking new liquidity options for BUIDL holders, and marking a significant step in bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi.

“Our mission at Labs is simple: make exchanging value cheaper, faster and more accessible,” said Hayden Adams, Uniswap Labs Founder and CEO. “Enabling BUIDL on UniswapX with BlackRock and Securitize supercharges our mission by creating efficient markets, better liquidity, and faster settlement. I’m excited to see what we build together.”

Securitize Markets will facilitate trading for any BUIDL investor who elects to participate through UniswapX’s RFQ framework. The automated system enables participants to identify the most competitive quote from an ecosystem of whitelisted market participants known as subscribers (including Flowdesk, Tokka Labs, and Wintermute), and settles the trade atomically onchain through immutable smart contracts. All investors utilizing the capability are pre-qualified and whitelisted through Securitize.

"This is the unlock we've been working toward: bringing the trust and regulatory standards of traditional finance to the speed and openness for which DeFi is known," said Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize. "For the first time, institutions and whitelisted investors can access technology from a leader in the decentralized finance space to trade tokenized real-world assets like BUIDL with self-custody."

With this integration of UniswapX and Securitize,investors now have the option to access available quotes across the market to swap BUIDL bilaterally with available whitelistedsubscribers 24/7, 365 days a year.

“This collaboration with Uniswap Labs alongside Securitize is a notable step in the convergence of tokenized assets with decentralized finance. The integration of BUIDL into UniswapX marks a major leap forward in the interoperability of tokenized USD yield funds with stablecoins,” said Robert Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock.

BlackRock has also made a strategic investment within the Uniswap ecosystem.

Disclosure

BUIDL holders are solely responsible for making their own decision to trade on UniswapX and do so at their own risk. BUIDL holders should review the BUIDL Offering Memorandum disclosure regarding UniswapX prior to making a decision to transact in BUIDL shares through UniswapX via Securitize. Uniswap Labs and Securitize are third party service providers in relation to BUIDL. BlackRock is not providing investment advice nor recommending to holders of BUIDL that they should use UniswapX, and BlackRock makes no assurances about the results that will be obtained thereby, the availability or performance of UniswapX, or liquidity and pricing thereon. BlackRock, in accordance with its own objectives, has made an investment within the Uniswap ecosystem. Any existing investment by BlackRock may be discontinued at any time, in accordance with BlackRock’s own objectives, and in connection with which BlackRock and its affiliates undertake no duty to provide notice of any kind to any person. BlackRock and its affiliates do not recommend, endorse, promote, provide advice or solicit investment as to, or make any representations of any kind whatsoever regarding the Uniswap ecosystem or protocol, Uniswap Labs, Uniswap Foundation, Uniswap DUNI, and/or UNI tokens to (or from) any person and have no responsibility or duty, and disclaim any and all liability, to any person in connection therewith.