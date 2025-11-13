Unlock 2026 ROI: Offer ends 30 November

Oukitel South Africa offers a full portfolio of rugged devices.

As the Q4 progresses and the pressure is rising, business leaders across industries are chasing deadlines, closing projects and advancing towards end-of-year targets. Organisations are preparing for the close of their fiscal year, and the pressure to deliver operational efficiencies and measurable returns has never been greater.

Companies in facilities management, FMCG, manufacturing and logistics have seen tangible results from adopting rugged mobility solutions. One of the top five security firms in South Africa replaced its consumer-grade phones with rugged phones and was able to expand the average lifespan of devices from one year to five years. It also reduced device breakage and repair costs by 80%, minimising the operational costs.

Another national facilities management services provider reported similar gains after deploying rugged tablets to its field team. Previously, frequent device failures caused disruptions and slowed compliance reporting. By switching to rugged tablets engineered for environments full of dust, water and droppage, the organisation improved employee productivity and reduced equipment replacement spend by nearly 40% within the first year.

These results are not isolated cases. The actual ROI enterprises can achieve by equipping field teams with technology built for demanding environments, fewer interruptions, longer device life cycles and increased productivity translate into meaningful operational and financial performance improvements.

Two of the latest rugged innovations released are: Oukitel G3 rugged phone and the Oukitel RT3 Plus rugged tablet.

To support organisations of all sizes in achieving these efficiencies, Tsukuru trading as Oukitel South Africa offers a full portfolio of rugged devices. From phones and tablets to vehicle-mounted solutions, the products are engineered for durability, connectivity and seamless integration with enterprise workflows. For a limited time in November, new enterprise clients can take advantage of exclusive pricing and deployment support to accelerate roll-out and unlock 2026 ROI.

Oukitel G3 rugged phone – best fit for field teams, warehouse and logistics operations. It has a compact and exceptionally durable design ideal for real-time workflow updates and frontline reliability.

Oukitel RT3 Plus rugged tablet – best fit for utilities, construction, outdoor. It comes with industry-grade impact and water resistance, suited for operational reporting in harsh conditions.

For exclusive enterprise pricing or to schedule a demo, contact us.

Tsukuru is a B-BBEE level one ICT company specialising in rugged devices and locally developed MDM and workforce management software.

Its commitment to client experience excellence reflects in 1 500+ reviews with a 4.8-star average on Google and HelloPeter.

Learn more: https://www.tsukuru.co.za/