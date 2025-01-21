Unlock the value of Azure, M365: Free assessments to optimise your cloud journey

Michelle Themelis, Microsoft Business Lead at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. (Image: Supplied)

Managing Azure and Microsoft 365 (M365) environments is a constant balancing act for IT practitioners, where even small inefficiencies can escalate into significant challenges. How do you ensure that every aspect of your infrastructure delivers optimal performance, security and cost-effectiveness while keeping up with the demands of your business?

This is where Westcon-Comstor steps in, offering a game-changing approach that partners can leverage to transform their cloud offerings.

At the heart of this approach is our suite of free assessments, distinctively designed to empower Microsoft partners to optimise customer environments, reduce costs and build stronger relationships. These Westcon-Comstor assessments showcase expertise and provide actionable insights that can help partners significantly elevate the value delivered to end customers. The added benefit to customers is that they can be white-labelled and provided by partners as added value to customers.

Why free assessments matter

As cloud adoption accelerates, businesses are more and more looking for proactive solutions that address those challenges specific to their own business, industry or user requirements. Traditional reactive support models often fall short of meeting these expectations. Our free assessments address this gap by providing a tailored, in-depth analysis of key areas within Azure and M365 environments. This enables partners to identify optimisation opportunities, demonstrate a deep understanding of customer environments and strengthen relationships by delivering tangible value.

These assessments are more than just technical evaluations; they are strategic tools that partners can use to differentiate themselves in a competitive market while delivering real benefits to their customers.

We add assessments within our services portfolio, which spans a comprehensive range of offerings, including infrastructure services to support foundational IT needs, cloud services designed to optimise and manage cloud environments, and M365 services that enhance Microsoft 365 deployments. Additionally, we deliver innovative digital solutions, robust managed services for streamlined IT operations and advanced SOC services to strengthen security and threat management. This portfolio empowers partners to provide end-to-end solutions that drive performance, security and business growth.

Exploring the free assessments

Each assessment in our portfolio targets specific pain points, offering insights that empower better decision-making and more effective cloud management. For instance, the M365 Tenant Assessment reviews security measures, evaluates authentication protocols and delivers actionable advice to improve identity and access management. Meanwhile, the Azure Tenant Assessment focuses on uncovering cost optimisation opportunities, enhancing infrastructure management and strengthening security.

For partners, the Partner Centre Assessment is invaluable for optimising their Microsoft Partner Network benefits. It ensures that accounts are fully aligned with Microsoft's AI Cloud Partner Program while identifying new opportunities for growth. Similarly, the SOC Operation Assessment delves into the maturity of security operations centres, assessing processes, tools and compliance readiness to bolster security frameworks.

For businesses considering cloud migration, the On-Premises to Azure Assessment and the Strategic Migration Assessment provide a comprehensive analysis of migration feasibility, cost estimation and technical readiness. These insights help partners build compelling business cases and ensure a seamless transition to the cloud.

Empowering partners for growth

Westcon-Comstor’s free assessments are designed to enable growth and support partner differentiation. By integrating these services into their offerings, partners can enhance their value proposition by demonstrating a commitment to customer success. They also gain a competitive edge in the marketplace by delivering insights that drive informed decision-making, creating long-term relationships rooted in trust and proven expertise.

Moreover, with Westcon-Comstor’s 24/7 Advanced Support Services, partners can access a dedicated team of certified engineers ready to tackle complex challenges. Always-on support and proactive assessments ensure customers receive unparalleled service and expertise.

Seize the opportunity

The demand for optimised cloud environments is only growing. By leveraging Westcon-Comstor’s free assessments, Microsoft partners can unlock new opportunities, elevate their offerings and strengthen their position as trusted advisors in the cloud ecosystem. Westcon-Comstor is the only distributor offering 24/7 advanced technical support. Additionally, partners can white-label managed services through Westcon-Comstor and bolster their offerings with value-added services.

Contact our team today to learn more about these assessments and how they can transform your business. Together, we can unlock the full potential of Azure and M365 for your customers.