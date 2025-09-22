Unlocking the value of archiving: Turning database growth into a strategic opportunity

Mookho Kabi

In today’s digital economy, data is the fuel that powers organisations. But with data comes a hidden challenge called “uncontrolled database growth”. Over time, expanding databases not only increase storage costs but also create significant risks for business-critical projects such as cloud migrations or SAP S/4HANA implementations.

Many organisations underestimate the impact of database size on project timelines, performance and budgets. Large, difficult-to-manage databases can slow down migration efforts, drive up costs and, in some cases, compromise success altogether. The solution? Archiving!

Why archiving matters

Archiving is the optimal way to keep databases lean and efficient. By moving inactive or outdated data into an archive, businesses can:

Speed up migrations by reducing database size.

Eliminate performance risks associated with oversized systems.

Lower infrastructure and storage costs.

Maintain compliance by preserving data in line with regulatory requirements.

Archiving doesn’t mean losing access. Done correctly, archived data remains secure, retrievable and audit-ready – while ensuring the live system operates at peak efficiency.

The real challenge: Business commitment

While archiving is often seen as a technical task, the real hurdle lies in securing business alignment. IT teams need more than tools – they need buy-in from leadership and business units to define clear rules around data management.

Key questions include:

What data must remain in the active system?

What should be archived, and what can safely be deleted?

How will archived data be accessed in the future?

How can we guarantee compliance with audit, legal and regulatory standards?

These decisions require input not just from IT, but also from audit, compliance and legal teams. Without consensus, archiving projects risk stalling or delivering limited value.

How Proceed Group helps

Proceed Group specialises in SAP data archiving and has built a reputation as a trusted expert in the field. Proceed Group partners with organisations to design and implement archiving strategies that deliver measurable results. Proceed Group's approach includes:

Building business buy-in by educating stakeholders on the value of archiving.

Analysing existing data to identify what should be archived, retained or deleted.

Implementing proven archiving processes that prepare businesses for cloud and SAP S/4HANA migrations.

The results speak for themselves and Proceed Group has helped customers save 12 500 TB of storage and millions in related costs, all while reducing risk and improving system performance.

Preparing for the future

Mookho Kabi, Regional Director (Africa) at Proceed Group, commented: "Database growth is inevitable, but uncontrolled growth should never be the norm. Archiving, when approached strategically, enables organisations to accelerate project timelines, reduce costs and strengthen compliance. As more businesses transition to the cloud or SAP S/4HANA, data archiving is no longer just a technical exercise; it has become a critical business decision. At Proceed Group, our role is to make archiving simple, effective and future-ready, so that organisations can focus on transformation with confidence.”

Begin your archiving journey today!