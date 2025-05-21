Unpacking cloud migration and modernisation

AI accelerates data transformation.

In a recent interview with Blaze McArthur, pre-sales solution architect at CloudZA, we delved into the intricacies of cloud migration and modernisation for businesses in South Africa.

CloudZA, a South Africa-based cloud consulting company, assists organisations with their AI, GenAI and data projects in the cloud, offering services from modernisation to migration and data lakes.

Businesses often face several challenges during cloud migration, such as a lack of in-house cloud skills, data loss and security concerns, cost management, vendor lock-in and data security and compliance. AI, particularly generative AI (GenAI), has significantly improved cloud migration processes, explains McArthur.

AI tools such as GPT enhance the research and development phase, allowing for quicker industry analysis and more effective customer engagement. AI accelerates data transformation, such as converting SQL databases and unstructured data into cloud-based data lakes. Additionally, AI optimises the ETL process and revolutionises general workflows, making interactions with cloud-hosted knowledge bases faster and more efficient. Overall, AI not only facilitates cloud migration but also transforms how companies operate on the cloud, he adds.

CloudZA ensures a smooth transition during cloud migration through several strategies. The company conducts readiness assessments to understand the business and identify potential additional costs. Transparency is key, as customers are educated about the "migration bubble", a period when costs may increase due to simultaneous on-premises and cloud expenses. A phased approach is adopted, starting with less critical applications and databases, validating them post-migration, and then moving on to more critical services. Additionally, CloudZA provides training and upskilling for internal IT teams to manage the new cloud environment effectively.

The company offers training and ongoing support to bridge the skills gap, implements robust backup plans and security measures from the outset, utilises monitoring tools to provide visibility into costs and implements automations to manage expenses, creates interoperable cloud solutions to avoid dependency on a single vendor, and leverages local data centres and security guardrails to ensure compliance and governance with local regulations. All to help customers overcome migration challenges.

McArthur highlighted several key benefits of cloud migration for businesses in South Africa.

Migrating from on-premises environments to the cloud offers businesses more resilient infrastructure and greater agility, which is particularly beneficial for smaller and mid-sized companies. The cloud's pay-as-you-use operational expenditure model helps businesses plan expansion and scale more effectively than the traditional capital expenditure model. Implementing a hybrid environment with cloud-based backups ensures business continuity and robust disaster recovery. Additionally, migrating to the cloud provides easier access to the latest AI technologies, machine learning tools and data analytics, often cloud-native. Developers also benefit from faster application development cycles, utilising sandbox environments and containers to launch products more efficiently.

CloudZA has success stories from various industries, highlighting the company’s impact. In the fintech sector, CloudZA helped a company optimise costs and conduct a well-architected framework review, resulting in a 35.29% reduction in monthly IT spend. In healthcare, CloudZA refactored a company's database into a data lake, significantly improving query execution times by 73.67%. It prides itself on its customer-focused approach, prioritising business value over technical outcomes and tailoring roadmaps based on the customer's industry and specific needs, says McArthur.

The company is exploring international expansion, with plans to establish a presence in the UK and broaden its customer base across Africa. This strategic move aims to leverage its expertise and customer-centric approach to support businesses in navigating their cloud migration journeys. CloudZA's robust security measures, commitment to innovation and tailored solutions position the company well to help businesses successfully transition to the cloud and optimise their operations.

McArthur concludes by anticipating several future trends in cloud technology that will shape the industry. Gen AI is expected to be a major focus area, with widespread interest across various sectors. The demand for multicloud environments and hybrid architectures is also on the rise, as businesses seek more flexible and resilient solutions. Additionally, there is growing interest in IOT applications, particularly within the mining and logistics industries, which promise to enhance operational efficiency and data management.