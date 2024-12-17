‘Unresponsive’ system leads to delays at OR Tambo

ACSA advises passengers to allow for extra time when travelling to the airport amid delays at passport control processing points.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) yesterday warned that Border Management Authority (BMA) is experiencing extended queues at the passport control processing points at O.R. Tambo International Airport.

In a statement, ACSA says delays are due to the unresponsiveness of the BMA’s Biometric Movement Control System (BMCS).

“System (BMCS) is currently not functioning as expected. This has led to longer-than-usual waiting times for passengers at the immigration points.

“BMA technicians are actively working to resolve the issue. While ACSA has sufficient personnel on hand to manage the situation, the delays are a direct result of the system failure.”

According to ACSA, it is awaiting further feedback from the BMA’s chief information officer regarding the progress and resolution of the matter, adding that the issue is subject to security oversight and vetting, requiring careful handling.

“In the interim, ACSA has mobilised additional personnel to assist with passenger movement and is working closely with the BMA to expedite passenger processing. We advise passengers to allow for extra time when travelling to the airport to ensure a smooth experience during this period of disruption.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”