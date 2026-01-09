Untapped.AI pioneers SA’s first fully local AI voice agent, cutting business call costs by up to 50%

Lloyd Matthew, Founder and CEO.

Untapped.AI, a South African AI consultancy, is rapidly gaining national attention after becoming the first local provider to deploy an AI voice agent that routes calls entirely through a South African call exchange. This breakthrough enables businesses to reduce call costs by up to 50% compared to AI voice solutions that rely on international calling infrastructure.

The company recently went viral on social media for its AI voice technology, which includes cloning the founders’ own voice; creating AI agents that sound natural, familiar and distinctly local. However, it is the localisation of the underlying call technology that is proving to be the real game-changer for South African businesses.

While many AI voice platforms depend on international software and overseas call routing, Untapped.AI has engineered a solution built specifically for the South African market. By keeping calls local, the company has made enterprise-level AI voice automation both accessible and cost-effective for small and medium-sized businesses.

Beyond cost savings, the AI voice agents deliver measurable operational improvements. Businesses benefit from clean, structured data captured from every call, automated lead qualification, consistent customer interactions and 24/7 availability without increasing headcount. Detailed reporting provides management teams with clear visibility into performance, conversion rates and customer engagement.

Untapped.AI emphasises that the technology is designed to enhance, not replace, human teams. By filtering low-quality leads and handling repetitive conversations, AI agents allow staff to focus on higher-value sales and customer interactions, ultimately improving productivity and close rates.

As South African businesses continue to explore practical applications of artificial intelligence, Untapped.AI’s localised approach demonstrates how AI can deliver immediate ROI while remaining aligned with local market realities.

