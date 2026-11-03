Uptick in SA’s new energy vehicle market

The cumulative new energy vehicles sales for the first nine months of 2026 reached 22 389 units.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached 22 389 in the first nine months of 2026, up from the full-year 2025 total of 16 703.

This is according to the October new vehicles sales statistics released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA).

According to the industry body, the acceleration in alternative powertrain adoption is underscored by the milestone that one in every nine cars sold in September was an NEV.

Rechargeable vehicles − combining plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) − accounted for 50.5% of all year-to-date NEV sales in September (8 082 PHEVs and 3 217 BEVs), exceeding the contribution of traditional hybrid electric vehicles, which stood at 49.5% (11 090 units).

This, according to NAAMSA, illustrates an evolving adoption pathway, as consumers progressively transition along the electrification journey from traditional hybrids toward fully rechargeable powertrains.

“Beyond passenger cars, green mobility is progressively extending into commercial vehicle segments, with early-stage adoption taking root across light and medium commercial vehicle segments.

“While these commercial volumes remain nascent, their emergence signals a vital broadening of South Africa’s low-carbon transition from private commuting into commercial logistics and fleet operations.”

“The potential saving depends on what customers pay for the vehicle, how far and where they drive, and whether charging is practical if the vehicle needs it,” comments Brandon Cohen, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association. “Retailers can help buyers work through those questions using their own circumstances.”

There has been growing consumer interest in electric and hybrid vehicles, amid rising fuel costs and increasing focus on long-term ownership value.

The Cars.co.za Industry Report 2026 also recently revealed that Generation X is fuelling the country’s NEV shift, considering whether a hybrid or electric vehicle would suit their needs.

NAAMSA has stated that consumers are becoming increasingly deliberate in their purchasing decisions, prioritising affordability, financing costs, fuel-efficiency and long-term value.