Uptime Institute Partners with the Governorate of Nineveh to Advance Iraq’s Digital Infrastructure at the U.S.-Iraq Business Summit

Signing of landmark strategic partnership with Ali Al-Zaidi, Prime Minister of Iraq (right) and Uptime Institute's Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer (left).

Uptime Institute today announced a landmark strategic partnership with the Governorate of Nineveh, signed at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce U.S.-Iraq Business Summit to accelerate the region’s digital transformation and advance Iraq’s national digital agenda. The agreement was signed on July 17, 2026, during the official U.S. visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. Uptime Institute participated as part of the official delegation at a historic summit that yielded more than 50 agreements valued at over USD $60 billion, signaling a powerful new era of economic cooperation, investment, and technological innovation between the United States and Iraq.

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Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Uptime Institute and the Governorate of Nineveh will work together to drive the region’s digital transformation and fortify its digital infrastructure, laying resilient, globally aligned foundations for economic growth, investment, and opportunity across the governorate. The partnership positions Nineveh, one of the most significant symbols of Iraq’s renewal, as a rising hub for technology and investment as it charts an ambitious course toward modernization.

“Nineveh is writing a new chapter, one defined not by what we have overcome, but by what we are building,” said Abdul Qader Al-Dakheel, Governor of Nineveh. “By partnering with Uptime Institute, the world’s foremost authority on digital infrastructure, we are laying the resilient foundations that will power our economy, create lasting opportunity for our people, and position Nineveh as a rising hub for technology and investment in Iraq. This is how we turn ambition into enduring progress.”

“This is a defining moment for Iraq, and Uptime Institute is honored to stand at its foundation,” said Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer, Uptime Institute. “Alongside Prime Minister Al-Zaidi’s historic delegation, we are helping Iraq build something extraordinary: a digital backbone engineered to the highest global standards, powered by Iraqi talent, and built to endure for generations. Our partnership with the Governorate of Nineveh proves that world-class, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure is not a distant aspiration for Iraq. It is being built today. Where the world once saw a nation rebuilding, we now see a nation leading.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce served as the premier venue for this landmark signing, underscoring its vital role in fostering international economic collaboration and connecting global technology leaders with emerging markets. Driven by the strategic alignment between the U.S. and Iraqi governments, this partnership aims to deploy resilient, sustainable, and globally recognized digital infrastructure. Through targeted knowledge transfer and local talent development, Uptime Institute is helping to establish the foundational pillars necessary to attract international investment and secure Iraq’s digital future.