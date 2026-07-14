Uptime is not a feature, it's a promise. Here's how Kyocera keeps it

Yunus Docrat, Service Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

As South African organisations review their mid-year priorities, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is encouraging businesses to look beyond device specifications and consider a more practical measure of workplace technology: how well it keeps people working when it matters most.

For many businesses, printers and multifunction devices only become visible when something goes wrong. A report cannot be printed. The delivery note is delayed. An invoice cannot be processed. A contract sits waiting to be scanned. In those moments, the real value of a technology partner is not measured by the product brochure, but by the service model behind the device.

Office technology procurement has traditionally been driven by hardware specifications such as page speeds, resolution, paper capacity and price. These factors remain important, but they are only part of the picture. As businesses become more focused on total cost of ownership, they are starting to ask more strategic questions. What does the device cost to run? How often does it require support? How quickly can issues be resolved? And what happens to productivity when the device is unavailable?

In South Africa, these questions matter. Organisations operate in an environment where power interruptions, distance, infrastructure pressure and tight operating margins can all affect business continuity. A service model that works in theory must also work on the ground, across branches, provinces and customer environments.

“In South Africa, service is tested in real-world conditions,” says Yunus Docrat, Service Manager. “Customers need more than a reliable device. They need a partner who responds quickly, understands their environment and helps prevent avoidable downtime before it disrupts the business.”

For Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, service excellence starts long before a customer logs a fault. Through its Managed Print Services offering, Kyocera helps organisations monitor and manage their print environments more effectively. This includes remote fleet visibility, proactive maintenance planning, consumables management and support that helps reduce unnecessary interruptions.

The goal is simple: help customers spend less time dealing with print-related problems and more time focusing on the work that keeps their business moving.

A strong service model is built on three practical principles.

The first is proactivity. By monitoring fleet performance and identifying issues early, businesses can reduce avoidable downtime and improve device availability. Consumables can be managed more efficiently, firmware can be updated where required and support can be planned with greater visibility.

The second is accountability. Service level agreements should not be treated as paperwork that sits in a file. They should be regularly reviewed, measured and understood. Mid-year is a useful time for organisations to ask whether their current provider is meeting agreed response times, resolving issues effectively and giving the business enough visibility into service performance.

The third is reach. South Africa’s geography means that support cannot only be centred around major metros. Businesses with offices, branches or customers outside Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban need confidence that their service partner can support them where they operate. Kyocera works through an authorised partner network to support customers across the country, helping ensure that service is not limited to one region or business hub.

For organisations currently reviewing performance, budgets and operational resilience, the questions to ask are straightforward. How quickly does your provider respond when a device goes down? How often are issues resolved on the first visit? Is your fleet being monitored proactively? Are consumables managed before they become a problem? And when support is needed, is there a clear person or team accountable for getting your business back up and running?

These are not only IT questions. They are productivity questions, customer service questions and cost-control questions.

A business may not notice its document infrastructure when everything is running smoothly. But when it fails, the impact is immediate. Reliable service helps protect workflow continuity, reduce frustration and support the everyday processes that keep organisations moving.

“Reliability is not something we add at the end,” says Docrat “It is built into the way we support our customers. Businesses should regularly review whether their current service model is helping them stay productive or quietly costing them time.”

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa offers service audits for organisations that want a clearer view of their current fleet health, service exposure and managed print readiness. The assessment helps businesses understand where they may be losing time, where costs can be better controlled and how their print environment can better support continuity.

For South African businesses, uptime is not just a technical metric. It is the difference between work stopping and work continuing. That is why service reliability should not be an afterthought. It should be part of the promise from the start.