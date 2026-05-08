Urovo RT40S brings rugged mobility and cold-chain resilience to demanding warehouse environments

The RT40S is built for demanding industrial environments. (Image: DCI Scanning)

As South African warehouses, logistics providers and distribution centres face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, visibility and turnaround times, businesses are turning to rugged mobile technologies designed specifically for harsh operating conditions. Whether you're managing inventory in freezing conditions or scanning high shelves in a warehouse, the RT40S, distributed in SA by DCI Scanning, ensures speed, accuracy and reliability at every step.

The Urovo RT40S has been developed to address these challenges, combining long-range bar code scanning, industrial-grade durability and enterprise mobility capabilities in a single handheld device.

Built for demanding industrial environments, the RT40S is equipped with a professional 1D/2D scanning engine capable of reading bar codes from distances of up to 15 metres. This enables warehouse teams to scan high shelving and hard-to-reach inventory without relying on ladders or manual handling, helping to accelerate stock counts, picking processes and inventory management.

A key differentiator of the device is its ability to operate reliably in cold-chain and freezer environments. Designed specifically for low-temperature operations, the RT40S can function in temperatures as low as -30°C and includes an anti-condensation screen with automatic heating functionality to prevent fogging and maintain usability in refrigerated facilities.

This makes the device particularly suitable for sectors such as food distribution, pharmaceutical logistics and cold storage warehousing, where operational downtime caused by device failure can have a significant impact on productivity and service delivery.

The RT40S also features an IP68-rated rugged design, offering protection against dust and water ingress while withstanding drops of up to 1.8 metres onto concrete surfaces. Its industrial-grade construction is intended to support continuous daily use in high-pressure warehouse and logistics environments.

Powered by a Qualcomm Octa-core processor and supporting Android 13 and beyond, the device provides high-performance mobile computing for modern enterprise applications. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the RT40S is designed to support real-time data processing, fast application performance and integration into warehouse management and logistics systems.

To minimise operational interruptions, the device includes a 5 200mAh hot-swappable battery, enabling batteries to be replaced without shutting down the unit. This allows teams operating around the clock to maintain productivity during long shifts and continuous operations. Fast charging means the battery is fully charged in under three hours.

The RT40S further supports modern connectivity requirements through WiFi 6, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS capabilities, helping businesses maintain stable, real-time communication between devices, systems and operational teams across warehouse and field environments.

Additional features such as an ergonomic handheld design, physical keypad options, glove-friendly operation and a 13MP camera for on-site documentation have been incorporated to support practical day-to-day industrial workflows.

Suitable for warehousing, inventory management, manufacturing, retail distribution and harsh-environment field operations, the Urovo RT40S has been positioned as a rugged mobility solution aimed at helping businesses improve efficiency, reduce errors and maintain operational continuity in demanding environments.

If you’re serious about improving productivity in your warehouse or logistics operation, the RT40S is a device worth investing in. Click here to find out more.