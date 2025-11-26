USAASA withdraws draft manual after it skips a step

The draft manual of the Universal Service and Access Fund has been withdrawn.

The Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) has swiftly withdrawn its recently-published draft Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF) manual.

The move, according to USAASA, is to align the draft manual with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) prior to commencing broader stakeholder engagement.

It adds this is to ensure all provisions of the document accurately reflect the applicable legislative and policy framework.

USAASA is an entity under the DCDT portfolio, which is led by minister Solly Malatsi. It was established through the Electronic Communications Act,to help roll out universal connectivity with government and private sector partnerships, and to manage the USAF.

USAF funds projects and programmes that advance digital inclusion and equitable access to ICT by all South African citizens.

The agency originally published the draft USAF manual on 24 November, calling for interested stakeholders to review the document and submit written comments. It said the 30-day public consultation period would be open until 24 December.

USAASA explained that the manual is aimed at “strengthening the governance, transparency and effectiveness of USAF”, providing a framework for how USAF resources will be allocated, managed and monitored to accelerate universal access to digital communications services across SA.

In a statement issued this morning, USAASA says it is committed to ensuring all USAF processes and instruments are legally compliant.

It is also committed to strengthening transparency, governance and accountability in the use of the fund, as well as conducting a robust and inclusive consultation process once the revised draft USAF manual has been reviewed by relevant parties and cleared for republication.

“The agency values the time and preparation of all stakeholders who had planned to make submissions. A new timeline and consultation schedule will be communicated in due course.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work with the department to finalise a manual that is fully compliant with the Electronic Communications Act, 2005, and aligned with national policy and legislative requirements.”