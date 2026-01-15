UVU Africa welcomes Ziyad Cassim as Group Chief Executive Officer

Ziyad Cassim appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer.

UVU Africa has appointed Ziyad Cassim as Group Chief Executive Officer, marking an important step in the organisation’s next phase of growth and impact. Under his leadership, UVU Africa will continue to strengthen its role as a convener, builder and enabler of inclusive innovation ecosystems across the continent.

Cassim brings deep experience in strategy, philanthropy and economic development, having worked across more than 15 countries spanning Africa, the Middle East and North America. His career spans energy, finance, consumer industries, social impact and public sector transformation. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Business Development and Emerging Solutions at the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), where he built strategic partnerships with governments, DFIs and multilaterals, and oversaw the deployment of catalytic capital to advance innovation, reskilling and entrepreneurship.

Earlier in his career, as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, Cassim advised governments, multinationals and social impact organisations on growth, transformation and sustainability.

He holds an MPhil in Mathematical Finance and a BCom (Hons) in Economics from the University of Cape Town, and a B.Econ.Sci (Mathematics & Economics) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Reflecting on the organisation’s work and its role in shaping emerging sectors, Cassim said: “UVU Africa’s mission deeply resonates with the purpose that has guided my work for the past 15 years. Creating thriving economic opportunities in emerging sectors is critical to the continent’s future, and UVU’s distinctive delivery engine places it in a uniquely strong position to turn ambition into impact. I’m excited to build on the organisation’s legacy alongside its teams and partners, and to help shape the next chapter of inclusive innovation across Africa.”

With his appointment, UVU Africa builds on its 25-year legacy while positioning itself for its next chapter of inclusive innovation and growth across the continent.

Joshin Raghubar, Executive Chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ziyad as UVU Africa’s Group CEO. He brings rigorous strategy experience, a global outlook and a proven ability to turn vision into delivery. His leadership will help UVU Africa deepen partnerships, expand across African cities and continue building innovation ecosystems that unlock inclusive economic growth.”

As UVU Africa enters this new chapter, the company invites partners, innovators and collaborators to continue the journey with UVU Africa. Learn more at www.uvuafrica.com.