‘Vanilla’ cloud solutions not enough to support next-generation finance

Calvin Huang, Head of Solution Architecture, Huawei Cloud SA. (Image: Huawei)

Consumer-grade and basic business class cloud infrastructure and services will not be capable of meeting the exacting requirements of the financial sector in future, particularly as AI, analytics and cyber security requirements increase and open banking platforms and networks expand.

This is according to Huawei Cloud's Calvin Huang (Head of Solution Architecture, Huawei Cloud SA), who says infrastructure to support the future of finance must be strategically designed and purpose-built for banking and fintechs using application-centric cloud-native infrastructure.

Huang says: “Traditional public cloud resources cannot provide the dedicated, physically isolated computing, storage and network resources needed for core financial services, particularly as high performance, low latency and enhanced security become critical in finance. Supporting ubiquitous financial services and enabling next-generation fintech development demands highly specialised cloud resources built for banking and fintechs.”

In addition, banks and fintechs require advanced cloud-native technologies specifically designed to address key priorities such as real-time, cross-border transactions, integration across open platforms, risk management and optimised operations.

Huang highlights the key pain points for banks and fintechs looking to harness the cloud for transformation include high costs and limited service scope from some cloud service providers.

Paving the way to next-gen banking

“Huawei Cloud addresses these pain points and paves the way for banks and fintechs to fast-track the next generation of banking,” he says.

Huawei has a proud tradition of supporting the global financial sector. The company has over 3 700 global financial services clients and recently signed a strategic co-operation agreement with Standard Bank South Africa (SBSA) to support accelerated digital transformation.

In line with this focus on fintech innovation, Huawei Cloud’s Financial Cloud and FinTech Solutions provide a reliable, advanced platform built from the ground up to protect both customer and transaction information.

Fast, finance-only cloud

With its next-generation technology and global cloud infrastructure, Huawei Cloud offers stable, highly secure cloud infrastructure with latency reduced from 130ms to 80ms. Huawei Cloud’s dedicated financial cloud helps financial institutions and fintechs migrate core services to the cloud, where computing, storage and network resources are isolated on multiple levels, enabling tenants to exclusively use physically isolated high-performance, low latency resource pools.

Huawei Cloud’s digital core solution for fintechs features cloud-native container capability, financial-grade databases and software development for DevOps, with multicloud/node low-latency infrastructure and full stack protection

AI contact centre for finance

Huawei Cloud fintech solutions also include a financial artificial intelligence contact centre (AICC), harnessing the latest user experience technologies – including speech and semantic recognition, natural language processing (NPL), large language model (LLM) systems, high definition (HD) video, digital human technology and the internet of things (IOT).

Solutions for future-proof finance

With excellent compute performance for high-concurrency, real-time transactions, Huawei Cloud’s specialised fintech solution portfolio simplifies advanced e-KYC (know your customer) and enables intelligent risk control, operations and marketing.

For risk management, Huawei Cloud’s big data platforms and Pangu model supports the processing of hundreds of billions of parameters and converged graph features for more accurate risk prediction and easier loan product pricing.

For developers, Huawei Cloud’s fintech solutions support agile iterations within a one-stop development platform covering the entire process – from software development to operations. In O&M, it enables massive resource monitoring, real-time application metrics monitoring, real-time alarms, massive log management, visualised logs, multiple access modes, performance problem locating and visualised call links.

And for marketers, Huawei Cloud’s advanced data analytics capabilities and unique ‘digital humans’ for branding, broadcast and interaction take targeted, personalised service to new heights.

Huang concludes: “Huawei and our global partners believe a robust and resilient cloud infrastructure is the foundation for fintech innovation, so we continue to work closely together to further boost resilience and reshape smarter finance through technological innovation and ecosystem co-operation.”