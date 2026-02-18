Vasion® Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization, Meeting Federal Cloud Security Gold Standard

At V3, Vasion Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Wedig unveiled the Intelligent Print Automation platform and challenged every Vasioneer to embrace a Mission of Aspirational Performance that demands collaboration, creativity, and courage. With Vasion's recent FedRAMP High Authorization, the company is making digital transformation attainable for everyone, including federal agencies with the most stringent security requirements.

Vasion, a leader in serverless printing and Intelligent Print Automation, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP® High Authorization to Operate (ATO) through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. This authorization represents the most rigorous security compliance standard for the government sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218295773/en/

"First, I want to say thank you to DISA. They have been a longtime customer and powerful sponsor in helping us get through this multi-year, complex process," said Ryan Wedig, CEO and Co-Founder of Vasion. "Most of our customers know us for our ability to automate the challenges of physical print. This authorization unlocks something much bigger. It enables our customers with the highest security requirements to use our entire platform to securely automate both physically and digitally printed documents through complex, AI-driven workflows."

Vasion completed the authorization process with sponsorship from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), which serves as a primary cybersecurity and IT infrastructure organization for the Department of Defense. This sponsorship underscores the strategic importance of Vasion's print and output automation capabilities for federal cloud-based operations.

The FedRAMP High Authorization validates that Vasion meets FedRAMP’s most rigorous security and compliance standards, providing data confidentiality, integrity, and availability across mission-critical U.S. government operations.

“The foundation for this authorization started in 2016 when we made a strategic decision to rebuild the platform from the ground up to be cloud native, multi-tenant, and fully immutable," said Corey Ercanbrack, Chief Technology Officer at Vasion. "While many competitors hosted their legacy on-premise products and called it SaaS, we built cloud native. That architecture is why we achieved FedRAMP High with a platform built for it, not retrofitted. Federal agencies now have an intelligent print automation solution for all their physical and digital print workflows with single-click integration to the latest AI models.”

The FedRAMP High authorization positions Vasion to serve government agencies requiring FedRAMP authorized cloud services for their document processes and critical print operations. Vasion already incorporates enterprise-grade security features, including ISO 42001, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications, advanced encryption, and comprehensive audit trails that align with federal security requirements.