Vasion Appoints Transformational Leader Bob Pritchard as Chief Revenue Officer

Vasion, Inc., a pioneer in serverless printing and orchestrated automation, today announced the appointment of Bob Pritchard as Chief Revenue Officer & President Global Sales, effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)

Vasion, Inc., a pioneer in serverless printing and orchestrated automation, today announced the appointment of Bob Pritchard as Chief Revenue Officer & President Global Sales, effective immediately. Pritchard brings a wealth of strategic experience to Vasion with a distinguished career in technology spanning over three decades, including award-winning success driving growth and delivering value for AI and process automation organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130298010/en/

“We are excited to welcome Bob to the team,” said Vasion CEO Ryan Wedig. “His deep expertise in the technology automation industry, coupled with his proven ability to build and lead successful revenue teams, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market reach and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Pritchard joins Vasion from M-Files, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer during his three-year tenure. Prior to M-Files, Pritchard held various leadership roles for notable tech companies including Camunda, Alfresco Software (now Hyland Software), Redwood Software, OpenText, and IBM, demonstrating a consistent track record of success building high-performing sales organizations and driving revenue growth.

“Vasion has a compelling vision and a culture that deeply resonates with me. I am excited to leverage my experience in a market with limitless potential to help make digital transformation attainable for everyone,” said Bob Pritchard, Chief Revenue Officer & President Global Sales at Vasion. “We’ll continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners by building on our proven, user-friendly platform and scaling our impact through focused execution.”

This appointment follows the departure of Jed Beck, who served as Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President at Vasion for six years. During his tenure, Beck successfully built a world-class sales organization and played a pivotal role in scaling significant revenue growth for the company.