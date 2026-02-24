Vasion Output™ from Vasion Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with GROW for SAP and with RISE with S/4HANA® Cloud

Chee Tan, Vice President of Ecosystem & Alliances at Vasion, leads Vasion’s global strategic ecosystem partnerships. He drives the integration of AI-powered output management and document workflows with leading enterprise solutions such as SAP S/4HANA, enabling organizations to modernize print infrastructure, consolidate environments, and automate enterprise document workflows.

Vasion, a leader in serverless printing and Intelligent Print Automation, today announced that Vasion Output has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with GROW with SAP and integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The Vasion solution is purpose-built to eliminate legacy output management as a cloud migration barrier.

The certification confirms what enterprise resource planning (ERP) customers moving to S/4HANA need most: proven infrastructure that handles mission-critical documents without the complexity, security gaps, or custom code that typically plague complex printing environments.

"Achieving SAP S/4HANA certification is a significant milestone for our current and future customers," said Chee Tan, VP of Ecosystem & Alliances at Vasion. "As organizations modernize their operations with SAP S/4HANA, Vasion is committed to delivering the modern, secure, and integrated solutions required to support that transformation. This certification validates that our platform meets the evolving needs of today’s digital enterprise."

Vasion Output addresses the specific infrastructure gaps that may surface during S/4HANA migrations, including:

Print visibility across hybrid environments: Real-time monitoring of SAP spool requests, printer status, and document delivery, from cloud to endpoint, in a single console. No more blind spots between SAP and the printer.

Troubleshooting without SAP Basis specialists: Identify print queue failures, printer health issues, and routing problems instantly. Automated resolution in minutes, with no need for tickets.

Failover that actually works: Automatic printer redirection and high availability configurations prevent document loss when systems go down. Critical invoices and shipping labels print even when infrastructure doesn't cooperate.

Security that satisfies auditors: Encrypted transmission, role-based access controls, and audit trails that meet compliance requirements—including federal standards for organizations operating in regulated environments.

Vasion Output is available now for SAP S/4HANA deployments. Organizations evaluating S/4HANA migration strategies can request a technical assessment at vasion.com.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Vasion Output integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies and integrates with GROW with SAP using SAP Business Technology Platform or standard integration technologies.