Vasion Unveils Output Automation: Revolutionizing Output Management and Workflow Automation with a Cloud-Native Solution

Vasion®, a pioneer in serverless printing and orchestrated automation, announced the release of Vasion Output Automation™, the cloud-native SaaS solution that automates output management, enabling customers with opportunities to leverage cutting-edge AI.

Vasion Output Automation can eliminate reliance on outdated, on-premise infrastructure with a modern serverless approach, allowing leaders to apply AI, preparing even highly regulated, security-intensive organizations for the future. The solution centralizes administrative control for both business-critical print and end user print from a single console, seamlessly integrating back-end systems, automating output, enhancing data accuracy, digital document conversion, and routing.

“Vasion Output Automation is the next big step for our customers in their digital transformation journeys. With our orchestration automation platform, we bring together print, output, document, and process automation into one cloud-native solution that can help any business truly automate its end-to-end operations. I believe this will revolutionize the way businesses will operate today,” said Vasion Chief Product & Technology Officer Corey Ercanbrack.

Vasion Output Automation is the leading product of the Vasion 2024 Fall Product Launch. The core benefits include:

Centralized Control and Reporting: The new Output Automation Console offers the flexibility to manage and troubleshoot document delivery directly from a centralized interface, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

The new Output Automation Console offers the flexibility to manage and troubleshoot document delivery directly from a centralized interface, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. Continuity and Reliability: Up-level capabilities with a drag-and-drop rules engine, on top of the powerful workflow engine, to streamline print and workflow processes, and automate document management through rule-based processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

Up-level capabilities with a drag-and-drop rules engine, on top of the powerful workflow engine, to streamline print and workflow processes, and automate document management through rule-based processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy. Cloud-Native Architecture:Eliminate costly on-premise print servers and centrally manage all critical document operations in the cloud, and enabling organizations to stay competitive by applying AI.

Additional Vasion Automate Product Innovations New this Fall:

Vasion Output Automation is part of the Vasion orchestrated automation platform, Vasion Automate. The Fall Launch also includes: