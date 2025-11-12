Vasion Welcomes Cindy White Cybersecurity Expert and Former Microsoft Marketing Leader as Chief Marketing Officer

Vasion CMO Cindy White brings more than 25 years of experience leading high performance marketing teams at global technology companies.

Vasion, a leader in serverless printing and AI-enabled automation, today announced the appointment of Cindy White as Chief Marketing Officer, effective October 2025.

As organizations accelerate their transition to the cloud, Vasion is redefining what’s possible in the print and process automation landscape. Vasion enables tens of thousands of global customers to start with intelligent print and move to print intelligence, removing friction, cost, and risk from critical print environments, empowering them to move faster with secure, cloud-native, AI-based solutions.

“Cindy’s global expertise and proven ability to scale marketing organizations across both direct and partner-driven go-to-markets will be instrumental as Vasion continues to expand its leadership in Intelligent Print Automation,” said Ryan Wedig, CEO and Co-Founder of Vasion. “Her track record with publicly traded technology innovators and her deep understanding of how to build brands that drive measurable growth make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”

White brings more than 25 years of experience leading high performance marketing teams at global technology companies including Microsoft, FICO, and Mitek Systems. Her work has spanned the transformation of SaaS, cybersecurity, and automation markets, helping enterprises and channel partners worldwide achieve business impact through digital innovation.

“I’m incredibly impressed by Vasion’s vision and momentum,” said White. “Digital is the great equalizer, and Vasion is showing how intelligent innovation can remove barriers and make transformation possible for every organization, regardless of size or resources. I’m excited for what’s next and ready to lead in a moment when marketing plays a more connected and decisive role in driving growth.”

Formerly known as PrinterLogic, Vasion has evolved into a platform company driving the modernization of print and process automation across industries. The company’s solutions eliminate legacy infrastructure, simplify IT management, and unlock new value through intelligent automation—helping customers move confidently toward a frictionless digital future