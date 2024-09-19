Veeam Software appoints new CTO

Niraj Tolia, Veeam Software CTO.

Data protection firm Veeam Software has appointed Niraj Tolia as chief technology officer.

Tolia joins Veeam following the acquisition of Alcion, a security and AI-driven data management start-up he co-founded with Vaibhav Kamra.

In a statement, Veeam says the co-founders, along with the Alcion team, bring a blend of technical acumen and familiarity with Veeam’s culture and vision.

In his new role, it says, Tolia will spearhead the product strategy and engineering efforts for the Veeam Data Cloud.

The company adds Tolia will work closely with Anton Gostev, Veeam’s chief product officer, and Alcion’s team will join Veeam immediately.

“Niraj is one of those rare individuals who not only understands where the market is headed but also possesses the skills and vision to bring that future to life for our customers,” says Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam.

“He has already demonstrated this with the creation of Kasten, which has become the number one solution for Kubernetes data resilience since being acquired by Veeam in 2020.”

“In our digital world, protecting data and ensuring its resilience against threats and outages is more critical than ever,” says Tolia.

Combining Alcion’s AI and security capabilities with Veeam Data Cloud gives us an opportunity to enhance our solutions in data resilience, he adds.

According to Veeam, Tolia previously founded Kasten and served as general manager of the Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes business unit.

Before founding Kasten, he led product development at Maginatics, a start-up acquired by Dell EMC’s Data Protection Group.