VeloAI live demo: Smarter, faster testing

Inspired Testing, a Dynamic Technologies group company, will be hosting a live demonstration online of its groundbreaking AI tool, VeloAI, on Thursday, 3 July. Attendees will get a first-hand look at the copilot in action, ask questions and engage with the very experts who developed the tool. Purpose-built by software testers for software testers, VeloAI is designed to elevate the software testing process by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence into everyday workflows.

“We’ve always believed in the power of AI to drive efficiency across the organisation,” says Leon Lodewyks, Chief Technology Officer at Inspired Testing. “This live showcase will give people a real sense of how VeloAI automates, accelerates and enhances the testing experience. It’s a chance to see how AI can transform testing – not in theory, but in practice.”

The team noticed how rapidly developers were adopting AI and integrating it into their processes. Tools such as GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer integrate directly into popular IDEs such as Visual Studio Code, making it easy to get real-time code suggestions and streamline development workflows.

Conversely, testers weren’t experiencing the same phenomenon as they were missing the requisite level of native integration or tailored tooling. “While powerful platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Perplexity AI were accessible via browser, they weren’t embedded in testing tools, and they required users to already know how to craft effective prompts,” explains Lodewyks. “This made adoption slower and often less impactful.”

Developers were accelerating their output while testers were still relying on more traditional, manual workflows. This created an imbalance while simultaneously highlighting a clear opportunity. VeloAI was born out of the desire to bridge that gap.

What started as an internal initiative to empower the Inspired Testing consultants quickly evolved into a solution the company knew could deliver major value to its clients and the broader testing community. “We wanted testers to feel excited and empowered by AI, rather than intimidated or displaced by it,” explains Lodewyks.

VeloAI boasts several benefits, and not just for Inspired Testing. The value add to clients is unmistakable. Lodewyks says: “Beyond demonstrating our commitment to innovation, VeloAI encapsulates the unique value that differentiates us in the market.” He adds: “It also prepares our 300+ strong consultant base for an AI-driven future. We don’t see AI as a passing trend. With VeloAI, we’re equipping our team with the tools and mindset to stay ahead in a changing landscape.”

For clients, the impact is already being felt and the benefits are many. Most notably, improvements in speed and efficiency are undeniable – and that’s good news for clients. VeloAI allows Inspired Testing’s consultants to complete more work faster, while also increasing test coverage. In software testing, the iron triangle refers to cost, scope and time. Traditionally, to achieve two points, you had to sacrifice the third. AI makes it possible to achieve all three – increased speed, reduced cost and improved scope – without compromising on quality.

In addition, the tool supports requirements creation and validation, embedding quality from the start and resulting in shift-left enablement. This strategy helps improve efficiency, quality and security. Cross-functional collaboration is another big plus as VeloAI strengthens collaboration between business analysts, product owners, developers and testers through its structured workflows. It’s important to note that VeloAI is a copilot, not a replacement. Critical thinking and human judgment remain essential.

“At the end of the day, our clients want to release more frequently – without compromising quality. That’s what VeloAI delivers. The name says it all: Velo is short for Velocity, and that’s what we’re enabling,” says Lodewyks.

Inspired Testing offers a 30-day free trial for clients wanting a test run, and the feedback is extremely positive. But for Lodewyks, it has also been insightful. “The trials we’ve done so far helped us to identify client-specific uses we hadn’t initially considered. The version of VeloAI we have now is much more evolved from the one we started with. Client feedback sparked rapid improvements, which led to valuable innovations. Without the trials and the niche client scenarios it uncovered, we wouldn’t have the tool we’re so proud of today.”

When it comes to AI in testing, VeloAI is the tip of the iceberg. Lodewyks notes that it’s a technology that is changing the shape of the industry. “AI has made things possible that were out of reach even a few years ago, and it’s helped a dynamic testing company such as ours build a powerful and innovative tool. But we’re still early in the AI journey. VeloAI and tools like it are just scratching the surface of what’s to come. What seems impossible today may be entirely achievable tomorrow.”

See VeloAI in action – book your place today.