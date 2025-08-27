Veridas Named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification

Veridas, a global identity company, has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification, reinforcing its position among the top global IDV vendors.

Founded in 2017 and operating globally, Veridas enters the report as one of the fastest-growing companies in the market. Gartner defines Visionaries as vendors that understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules. This positioning validates Veridas’ long-term strategy and highlights its leadership in innovation, ethical design, and user-centric digital identity.

At the core of Veridas’ approach is its 100% proprietary technology stack, covering facial biometrics, voice authentication, document verification, age validation, physical access control, and its ID Wallet. By developing all core technologies in-house, Veridas ensures full control over security, performance, and compliance, enabling end-to-end protection against fraud, higher user conversion rates, and greater adaptability to privacy regulations and market shifts.

At Veridas, we believe this recognition reflects our focus on building long-term relationships, delivering proactive support, and continuously evolving through direct customer feedback.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the Identity Verification Magic Quadrant,” said Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas. “This recognition validates the path we chose eight years ago: building a 100% proprietary tech stack, focused on accessibility, privacy, and innovation. We’re not just addressing today’s verification needs, we’re shaping a future where identity is secure, seamless, and truly under the user’s control, across both digital and physical spaces.”

Veridas is building the future of identity with secure, reusable, and self-sovereign models aligned with global regulations, including the European Digital Identity framework. At the same time, all Veridas products are WCAG 2.1 certified, reinforcing the company’s commitment to inclusive, user-centric technology that empowers individuals and ensures equal access for all.

“Identity can no longer be a one-time interaction,” Azanza added. “It must be continuous, private, and under the user’s control. That’s the future we are building at Veridas, and this recognition confirms we are on the right path.”

