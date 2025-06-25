Versa Powers Swisscom’s beem: The World’s First Sovereign SASE Connectivity Service

Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Versa Sovereign SASE is powering Swisscom’s newly launched beem, a converged networking and cybersecurity solution operated entirely within Swisscom’s infrastructure. This marks the debut of the world’s first telco-delivered, network-embedded SASE solution designed specifically for businesses of all sizes.beem unites security, data sovereignty, and internet connectivity into one seamless offering.

Unlike traditional cybersecurity approaches that depend on device-based agents or fragmented multi-vendor solutions, beem delivers integrated security natively through the network itself. This streamlined architecture empowers Swisscom to offer enterprise customers complete data sovereignty, centralized operational control, and end-to-end service level guarantees, ensuring consistent, high-trust protection at scale.

“With beem, Swisscom is redefining what it means to be a telco in the digital era,” said Apurva Mehta, Chief Technical Officer at Versa. “By integrating Versa’s Sovereign SASE natively into the Swisscom network, we’re enabling a new model of secure, high-performance connectivity that meets the growing demands for data privacy, regulatory compliance, and digital sovereignty. beem sets a blueprint for how telcos can deliver in-country, secure access services – from Zero Trust and SD-WAN to full-spectrum SSE – while simplifying operations for businesses of all sizes.”

“beem brings together the simplicity of network-based protection with the strategic control of sovereign infrastructure,” said Egon Steinkasserer, Chief Technology Officer B2B, Swisscom. “Powered by Versa, it allows us to offer integrated internet connectivity and cybersecurity services with full data sovereignty – so Swisscom customers get simple, sovereign, and secure connectivity.”

Sovereign SASE: Full Control, Uncompromised Security

Versa Sovereign SASE is a deployment model announced in February for the VersaONE platform that enables enterprises, governments, and service providers such as Swisscom to deliver customized, advanced networking and security services directly from their own infrastructure. This “build-your-own” approach offers a powerful alternative to relying on shared or third-party SaaS environments. As a first-of-its-kind solution, Versa Sovereign SASE is seeing significant customer interest and deployment traction worldwide.

Designed to meet the demands of an era defined by stringent data sovereignty requirements, escalating cyber threats, and regulatory complexity, Versa Sovereign SASE provides organizations with complete operational control. It’s particularly suited for entities in highly regulated sectors or those managing critical infrastructure, offering the flexibility to deploy an air-gapped or fully in-country architecture that ensures the highest levels of protection and compliance.

Why beem Matters

Among the several innovations that beem’s launch represents include:

First of its kind : Swisscom is the world’s first telco to deliver SASE services natively embedded into its mobile and fixed networks – eliminating the need for third-party security overlays or add-ons.

: Swisscom is the world’s first telco to deliver SASE services natively embedded into its mobile and fixed networks – eliminating the need for third-party security overlays or add-ons. True sovereignty : beem is operated, hosted, and governed entirely within Switzerland, ensuring alignment with data protection regulations such as GDPR and NIS2 while maintaining full data residency and control.

: beem is operated, hosted, and governed entirely within Switzerland, ensuring alignment with data protection regulations such as GDPR and NIS2 while maintaining full data residency and control. Unified security and networking : Powered by Versa Sovereign SASE, beem consolidates networking and security into a single, modular platform, simplifying architecture, accelerating rollout, and lowering operational overhead.

: Powered by Versa Sovereign SASE, beem consolidates networking and security into a single, modular platform, simplifying architecture, accelerating rollout, and lowering operational overhead. Enterprise security for all : Whether it’s a small business, public sector agency, or operator of critical infrastructure, beem scales to meet diverse needs with high-assurance, low-friction access.

: Whether it’s a small business, public sector agency, or operator of critical infrastructure, beem scales to meet diverse needs with high-assurance, low-friction access. Easy security for smartphones and IoT: beem enables secure, identity-aware connectivity the moment a device connects – no app, agent, or tunnel needed. Device authentication is built directly into the SIM card for native, zero-trust access control.

Industry Impact

beem represents a new blueprint for secure, sovereign digital infrastructure, not just in Switzerland but globally. It validates Versa’s position as a trusted foundation for national-scale SASE deployments, and it positions Swisscom as a global first-mover and thought leader in secure connectivity.