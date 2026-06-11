Vertiv infrastructure underpins Paratus Namibia’s first private LTE, mobile network

Windhoek, Namibia. (Image: Vertiv)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT), which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced it is powering Namibia’s first private mobile network built on LTE and 5G technologies for pan-African telecommunications and network services provider Paratus. The deployment marks a major milestone in the country’s digital evolution and Paratus Namibia’s transformation from a regional connectivity provider into a full-service mobile telecommunications operator. To help drive this next phase of growth, Paratus Namibia deployed a new data centre infrastructure enabled by Vertiv power and cooling solutions, alongside outdoor and indoor DC power systems for radio equipment across its network rollout.

The project needed to meet several requirements, including converting a small space originally used for storage into a telecoms data centre, deploying modular uninterrupted power supply (UPS) capacity and scalability, and providing reliable redundancy across power and cooling systems. These demands were compounded by strict timelines for the launch of Paratus Namibia’s mobile services.

Vertiv delivered solutions including cooling units, modular UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries, rack power distribution units and a converged AC inverter and DC rectifier power system for both indoor and outdoor sites.

Gary Chomse, Vertiv’s regional director for Southern and Central Africa.

Paratus also teamed up with ISF ICT Infrastructure, a long-standing southern African Vertiv partner, which oversaw the commissioning and layout of UPS systems critical to network performance.

ISF ICT Infrastructure and Vertiv worked together to secure customer timelines despite the global shortage of lithium batteries at the time, maintaining interim Vertiv backup loan batteries on standby in case shipments were delayed. This proactive approach, combined with technical precision and supply chain flexibility, was key to project success and customer satisfaction.

Seamless connectivity and resilience

The Paratus Namibia network now delivers a complete mobile ecosystem, offering voice over LTE (VOLTE), WiFi calling, advanced LTE and 5G services, complemented by fibre and Sky-Fi wireless connectivity.

From a data centre perspective, the new facility now supports connected services for mobile, home and business customers with high availability and scalability built in.

Redundancy and real-time monitoring were key design drivers, with N+1 backup capacity and advanced power and cooling systems to provide consistent performance and minimal service disruption. These resilient systems are integral to Paratus’ strategy as it extends its footprint and adapts to growing demand for digital services in Namibia and beyond.

Paratus Group’s Chief Technical Officer, Gert Duvenhage, noted that overcoming challenges such as the tight space constraints and aggressive deployment deadlines was possible through the technical capabilities and collaborative execution delivered by ISF ICT Infrastructure and Vertiv.

“Our vision has always been to build our own infrastructure as the foundation for long-term growth. With Vertiv and ISF ICT Infrastructure, organisations where we have long-standing trust, we were able to overcome space constraints, aggressive timelines and complex technical requirements to roll out scalable, redundant, market-leading solutions, backed with added technical capabilities,” Duvenhage says.

“The execution of this project was extremely smooth – when something works and there are no issues, it almost disappears from your radar – which is exactly how it should be.”

Looking ahead

Vertiv’s breadth of portfolio and technologies enabled the customer to make a step ahead and become the first private mobile network provider in Namibia. “With this network now operational, Paratus Namibia solidifies its role in shaping the country’s telecommunications landscape,” adds Gary Chomse, Vertiv’s regional director for Southern and Central Africa. “The deployment not only boosts connectivity options for local users but also lays a foundation for future digital innovation and continued growth across the region. Vertiv is proud to support Paratus Namibia in bringing the country’s first private LTE and 5G mobile network to life.”

To learn more about how Vertiv supported Paratus Namibia’s network deployment, read the full customer case study at this link. For more information on Vertiv’s portfolio of critical digital infrastructure solutions, visit Vertiv.com.