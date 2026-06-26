Vertiv launches Africa technical webinar series with focus on BESS, energy resilience

Vertiv EnergyCore Grid Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, has launched its ‘Africa Critical Infrastructure’ webinar series for 2026. Designed for consulting engineers, technical partners and end-users, the series opens with a technical session focused on battery energy storage systems (BESS) and their role in improving power resilience in grid-constrained environments.

The first webinar, 'From Grid Instability to Energy Resilience: Battery Storage Technical Deep-Dive', explores how BESS and grid-interactive power architectures can help in transforming power reliability across Africa’s commercial, industrial and data centre sectors.

Available on demand, the session covers:

Power resilience in weak-grid environments: Grid-interactive UPS (uninterrupted power supply) solutions can enhance network reliability, manage voltage fluctuations and enable seamless transitions between grid, generator and alternative power sources, even in weak-grid environments.

Grid-interactive UPS (uninterrupted power supply) solutions can enhance network reliability, manage voltage fluctuations and enable seamless transitions between grid, generator and alternative power sources, even in weak-grid environments. Micro-grid and energy flexibility strategies: How BESS technology can assist with addressing Africa’s growing electricity demand while also reducing operational costs and carbon footprints compared to diesel generators.

“Across many African markets, grid instability, rising energy demand, higher power costs and decarbonisation pressures are making battery energy storage an increasingly important part of the energy infrastructure mix,” said Henry Myburgh, senior regional accounts manager, Africa at Vertiv. “This webinar is designed to give technical audiences the foundation and practical frameworks to better specify, deploy and optimise BESS solutions, including Vertiv EnergyCore Grid.”

Henry Myburgh, senior regional accounts manager, Africa at Vertiv.

The session features real-world commercial and industrial BESS case studies, with practical insights on design considerations, performance outcomes and lessons learned from actual operating environments.

Watch the first webinar on demand here. To find out more on Vertiv’s BESS offerings, click here.