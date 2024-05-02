Vertiv, TechAccess drive digital growth across sub-Saharan Africa

From left: Vertiv Africa distribution manager Dirk Cilliers; TechAccess managing director Jaxon Martin; and George Moss, enterprise sales director for southern Africa at Vertiv.

A collaboration between Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, and South Africa-based IT services and solutions company, TechAccess, is growing the presence of both companies in the region and providing needed support for data centre-colocation, enterprise, financial sector and mining customers across sub-Saharan Africa.

This is the view of TechAccess managing director Jaxon Martin, who says that in collaboration with Vertiv, TechAccess is rapidly expanding its reach within sub-Saharan Africa, with projects and delivery across the continent. “Our focus is on the delivery of data centre fit-out infrastructure solutions, as well as advanced structured cabling solutions and data centre infrastructure management software. The TechAccess partnership with Vertiv has thus given us access to a varied and unique product set within the data centre space,” he says.

However, this relationship goes beyond simply distributing and supplying product, Martin explains, stating that TechAccess is unique in that it offers a full turnkey set of solutions – from consultancy and design to installation, logistics and project management. Vertiv works alongside TechAccess, enabling the company to deliver expertise and a critical digital infrastructure system support to its customers.

As a Vertiv Diamond Elite Partner, TechAccess is able to distribute Vertiv’s integrated rack solutions (IRS) portfolio – specifically designed for the enterprise sector – as well as deliver support for critical digital infrastructure systems.

TechAccess, with its strong focus on data centre colocation providers and tier operators, has been working to promote the Vertiv IRS range of products in the whitespace throughout sub-Saharan Africa. This has manifested in a surge of Vertiv solutions deployed in the region.

“Partnering with a global data centre vendor like Vertiv has given us the confidence we need to deliver on the opportunities in the market,” Martin says.

“Vertiv provides the assurance customers are looking for, standing firmly behind us as a key partner. And knowing that there is a strong local presence and support base for pre- and post-sales enquiries via Vertiv has also translated into greater customer satisfaction,” he explains.

Martin refers to specific benefits seen through Vertiv’s partner programme, including: Leads received from Vertiv, which has assisted with TechAccess’s business growth and entry into new market; access to the user-friendly Vertiv marketing centre, a one-stop shop which has provided TechAccess with co-branded assets, content syndication, ready-to-use marketing campaigns and collateral that is easy to adapt; and the ability to work with Vertiv on pooled co-op activities.

“Working with Vertiv has been a seamless process. On marketing activities, we engage in advance, discuss the key messages, identify the target market, agree on the outcome/results we want to achieve, and execute. Not only does Vertiv deliver a world-class, global end-to-end solution offering, we’ve experienced great collaboration, alignment and engagement with the Vertiv Africa sales and marketing team. They are always very supportive,” Martin adds.

“Vertiv’s recently redesigned partner programme was developed to promote the mutual success of all parties involved,” says Vertiv Africa distribution manager Dirk Cilliers. “This comes through direct pre-sales and post-sales assistance on opportunities and product support, as well as joint marketing initiatives to drive specific product and solutions across multiple sectors.

“We are delighted that our shared vision, technical ability and marketing strategies have come together in a strong partnership between Vertiv and TechAccess. This, we believe, has been key to driving this growth into the sub-Saharan market,” he concludes.