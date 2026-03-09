Vertiv to share insights on evolution of infrastructure for AI age at Digital Transformation Summit 2026

The Digital Transformation Summit will take place on 11 March. (Image: Vertiv)

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure solutions, will showcase its advanced AI-ready portfolio as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming 45th edition of the Digital Transformation Summit. The event is set to take place on 11 March 2026 at the Indaba Hotel, Spa and Conference Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A key highlight will be a presentation by Vertiv managing director for Africa, Wojtek Piorko, titled: "Powering the impossible: Infrastructure solutions for increased digital workloads". During his address, Piorko will look at macro trends within the marketplace and their effect on data centres, as well as outlining how Vertiv is advancing AI infrastructure across Africa, emphasising its comprehensive portfolio and demonstrating the company’s leadership in helping organisations to build resilient and scalable digital foundations.

Wojtek Piorko, MD for Africa at Vertiv.

At the Vertiv booth, attendees can explore Vertiv 360AI, a comprehensive portfolio of validated designs for high-performance computing (HPC), spanning the end-to-end power train and thermal chain. Vertiv will also showcase its broad range of infrastructure solutions, providing pre-engineered, prefabricated systems that integrate power, cooling and monitoring for quick data centre deployment and modular scalability.

In addition, Vertiv will highlight its commercial and industrial portfolio, designed to provide high availability and reliability for mission-critical operations in harsh environments, such as manufacturing facilities and commercial buildings. The includes Vertiv EnergyCore Grid, a scalable, high-capacity battery energy storage system (BESS).

“AI is fundamentally reshaping infrastructure requirements across Africa,” says Piorko. “At this year’s Digital Transformation Summit, we look forward to demonstrating how Vertiv’s solutions can assist organisations to deploy resilient, efficient infrastructure that is ready for AI workloads.”

For more information on this year’s Digital Transformation Summit, or to register as a delegate, please visit https://digitransformationsummit.com/south-africa/.