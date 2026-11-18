Wojtek Piorko, MD for Africa at Vertiv.

Vertiv, which positions itself as a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, will showcase how integrated power, cooling and scalable infrastructure can help enable Africa’s AI ambitions at Africa Tech Festival 2026, taking place from 17 to 19 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

Vertiv will display a Vertiv 360AI model, built on the Vertiv OneCore hybrid data centre platform at the Vertiv Coffee Point engagement area in hall 1, showcasing the company’s end-to-end infrastructure portfolio for AI deployments.

Wojtek Piorko, managing director for Africa at Vertiv, will also host a fireside chat at the event on Wednesday, 18 November at 2:40pm in hall 1. Titled: ‘Deploying AI at Speed: How Modular Data Centres Are Unlocking AI Infrastructure Across Emerging Markets’, the session will delve into how the race to deploy high-density compute infrastructure is colliding with real-world constraints – limited grid power, long construction timelines and the need for rapid scalability

“The discussion will focus on how modular data centre solutions are enabling faster, more flexible AI deployment – from hyperscale edge to sovereign AI facilities – addressing power density challenges, accelerating time-to-capacity and adapting to the unique infrastructure realities of high-growth markets,” says Piorko.

“We look forward to showing visitors how AI-ready infrastructure can support these requirements in practice.”

To schedule a meeting with Vertiv experts at Africa Tech Festival and learn more about Vertiv's AI-ready infrastructure solutions, visit https://www.vertiv.com/en-emea/about/news-and-events/events/2026/africa-tech-festival/.