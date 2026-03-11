VIDEO: Standard Bank ‘sparks curiosity’ with new humanoid bot

Named Kukura, the programmable humanoid robot says its role is to demonstrate present and future technologies, assist in training the bank's staff, and appear at various events, activations and functions.

Kukura, Standard Bank Group’s newly-unveiled programmable humanoid robot, says its role is to “help people do their jobs better”, rather than take people’s jobs.

This, amid global fears that artificial intelligence ( AI )-driven robotic automation will result in large-scale job losses, in an already tough job market.

Kukura was unveiled at the Africa chapter of the Banking Industry Architecture Network meetings in Cape Town, hosted by Standard Bank.

The bot explained to ITWeb that its role is to act as a co-pilot, enhancing human capacity. It will also be showcased in schools as part of getting learners excited about science, technology, engineering, art and maths careers.

“My role is to demonstrate present and future technologies, assist in training Standard Bank staff, and appear at the bank’s various events, activations and functions.

“I’m essentially here to help people experience what modern robotics, automation and intelligent systems can do – not in theory but right in front of them.”

Developed by China-based Unitree Robotics, Kukura arrived at Standard Bank in December. The bank says following delivery and unboxing, initial configuration and programming began in January, with ongoing refinement as use cases continue to evolve.

Weighing approximately 35kg, Kukura is in the lightweight humanoid category, which supports mobility, agility and safe interaction in human environments, according to the bank.

The bank would not divulge cost details, only indicating the price of a humanoid robot varies depending on configuration, capabilities, software and intended use.

Standard Bank states: “Kukura was introduced to showcase our adoption of AI and is used to create awareness of the power of AI and how it can enable us in our day-to-day business.

“Its role is to demonstrate how humans and intelligent systems can work together in future financial services environments, and make emerging technologies tangible and accessible, support employees and student engagement and learning.”

Humanoids rise

Interactive humanoid robots are not new to SA; they have been deployed in banks, higher education institutes, as well as a hotel chain.

Last year, CGTN Africa reported on the Tshwane University of Technology’s humanoid robot, which is being used as research material to advance robotics technology.

The University of Pretoria’s (UP’s) Department of Library Services “employed” the first client service robot, called Libby, in 2019.

Robotic librarian Libby started ‘work’ at UP’s Merensky Library on the Hatfield Campus, said UP at the time. According to the university, the humanoid has an array of over 60 sensors, cameras and software integrations that enable it to receive and process various commands and requests.

Standard Bank’s humanoid robot, Kukura, made its debut at the BIAN Africa meeting in Cape Town. (Photograph by West Media and Marketing)

Libby also has an integrated tablet for manual input. The robot’s ‘brain’ is connected to Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system, which processes queries directed at Libby.

Johannesburg-based Hotel Sky has AI-based humanoid robots that deliver room service to guests and work as concierge attendants or waiters. Similar robots have also been launched at Hotel Sky in Cape Town.

The hotel’s tech innovations include a remote digital booking and check-in service, and app-based door keys. Guests can also listen to their favourite song played by a digital grand piano upon their request.

Within financial services, Standard Bank and Nedbank have both introduced humanoid robot, Pepper.

Nedbank piloted Pepper at its digital branch NZone at the Sandton Gautrain station in Johannesburg in 2018. Pepper uses AI to provide clients with basic information around Nedbank’s products and services, such as helping them understand how to invest and save money.

It communicates verbally and can evolve its skills and give feedback accordingly. The humanoid also responds to touch, environmental and tablet input, and is interactive, progressive and autonomous.

Standard Bank says it was an “early adopter” of Pepper, deploying the humanoid approximately a decade ago, using it as part of its innovation and digitisation initiatives.

“Pepper remains part of the Standard Bank innovation ecosystem and continues to be used at selected events and engagements,” it states. “The key differences between Pepper and Kukura reflect the evolution of humanoid technology over time.

“Kukura offers autonomy, improved agility, enhanced flexibility and more advanced AI capabilities. While Pepper was designed primarily as a social and engagement robot, Kukura represents a newer generation of humanoids with stronger mobility, learning potential and adaptability.

“Kukura is not intended to replace people. Its purpose is to spark curiosity, encourage learning and bring future technology conversations into the present,” the bank concludes.

* Video shot by West Media and Marketing and edited by ITWeb multimedia specialist Lesley Moyo.