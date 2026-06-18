Virtual court responds to immigration challenge

Virtual priority court has processed 80 deportation orders in Durban. (Image source: 123RF)

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJCD) is seeing gains in its newly-established virtual priority court, with 80 deportation orders processed in Durban so far.

This, as the South African government seeks to enforce immigration laws and ensure the orderly deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

The virtual priority court is made possible through efforts of the DOJCD, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the judiciary and Legal Aid SA.

It forms part of president Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment that dedicated courts would be established to deal with immigration and to speedily support the deportation of undocumented migrants.

In Durban, thousands of Malawian migrants are currently sheltered at Sherwood Park Hall in eThekwini, amid rising sentiment against undocumented foreign nationals and planned protests on 30 June.

As a result, many have expressed they want to leave the country, while government has also initiated the deportation process for those that have been found to be in the country illegally.

In the statement, the DOJCD says the virtual priority court makes use of technology such as audio-visual linkages to Sherwood Park Hall.

Integrated justice system devices like the integrated person management solution, which manages and tracks a person across the entire justice system, have also been used.

“By making use of these devices, a person’s biometric data , identity verification and status are checked against various databases of the DHA and the South African Police Service in real-time, eliminating the need for manual checks and ensuring faster and more accurate processing of persons.”

The department clarifies that voluntary repatriation differs from deportation.

It says 1 876 Malawian nationals have been found to be in the country illegally.

The verified contraventions include the overstaying of visas, expired travel documents and persons found to be undocumented – which all constitute grounds for deportation under the Immigration Act, 2002.

As of 14 June, the government of Malawi has repatriated 676 of its nationals. However, an estimated 7 000 Malawian nationals remain at Sherwoord Park.

“On 16 June, the virtual priority court processed approximately 80 cases in which deportation orders were granted. All affected persons appearing before the court were afforded their constitutional rights, including the right to legal representation, as provided by Legal Aid SA.

“Five more in-person courts will be made available at the Durban Magistrates’ Court to hear immigration matters and the virtual priority court will continue to be linked to court nine at the Durban Magistrates’ Court.”

For the in-person appearance, the eThekwini Municipality has undertaken to provide transport for persons between Sherwood Park and the court.