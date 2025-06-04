Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula One™ Team Accelerates Racing Car Design with Neural Concept’s Engineering AI

Visa Cash App Red Bull - Racing Bulls and Neural Concept AI F1 vehicle partnership

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One™Team has deployed Neural Concept, the world’s leading AI platform for engineering design to accelerate the team’s car design and optimize aerodynamic performance through AI-powered, data-driven engineering workflows that enable faster design iteration and better-informed decisions.

Neural Concept’s proprietary Engineering AI platform complements traditional Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) with high-speed predictive simulations. Engineers can use digital twins to evaluate thousands of design variants across complex “multi-physics” environments that mimic real-world track conditions such as wind and temperature differences. This enables VCARB to explore more designs, unlocking new performance gains within every iteration.

Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls said: “In Formula One, every millisecond counts and innovation at the design stage can be the difference between leading the pack or falling behind. By integrating Neural Concept’s cutting-edge Engineering AI into our aerodynamic development, we’re unlocking new levels of speed and precision in our design process. This partnership allows us to explore more design variants, ultimately giving us a competitive edge where it matters most.”

Pierre Baqué, CEO and co-founder of Neural Concept said:“Formula One is the ultimate proving ground for Engineering Intelligence—where engineering decisions are pushed to their limits and every performance gain counts. At Neural Concept, our mission is to revolutionize engineering with deep learning and unlock a new symbiotic collaboration between human expertise and AI’s analytic speed and power. This partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls demonstrates how AI-driven design workflows can turn weeks of iteration into days, helping teams move faster, explore further, and stay ahead in the most competitive engineering environment on the planet.”

Neural Concept platform is trusted by over 70 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 engineering teams around the world including Bosch, General Motors, Airbus, OPmobility and integrates seamlessly with partner engineering solution ecosystems including NVIDIA and Siemens.